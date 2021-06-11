- President Muhammadu Buhari was accompanied by some of his cabinet members to the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project at the Ebutte Meta Terminal

- Some of those that accompanied the president include the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Gemisola Saraki

- A beautiful photo of the train ride was taken by the official photographer of the president, Bayo Omoboriowo, which got Nigerians talking

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

An adorable photo has emerged on social media in which Babatunde Raji Fashola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Gbemisola Saraki and others could be seen enjoying a train ride with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The photo was taken by President Buhari's personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo and posted on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi.

The president commissioned the Lagos-Ibadan rail project at the Ebutte Meta Terminal. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Recall that the president on Thursday, June 10, paid a visit to Lagos for the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project at the Ebutte Meta Terminal.

Fashola, who serves as the minister of works and housing, sat close to the minister of state for transportation, Gbemisola Saraki as the former tried taking a selfie.

The distinguished were served meals as the president watched from a distance, flanked by two men.

Sharing the photo, Ayo wrote:

"Those who chop life in the train yesterday as captured by Bayo Omoboriowo, can you identify some of them??? I can see Onifila Gogoro, I can see Gbemisola Saraki, I can see Lefty Salami, I can see Buhari but where is Amaechi hiding??? But how will they view the country side with all these things in their front???"

Many react to the adorable photo

Facebook user identified as Ajewole Joseph Ojo said:

"I can see fashola with biscuits and coke in front of him."

Kareem Maito commented:

"Nice shot. There’s no any single thing in their front that is above #200. Compare to things in front of previous administrations. God bless Nigeria."

Abdulsalam Bashir Afolabi said:

"Governors sited closer to to PMB. Oga fash and Gbemi de do seffy."

Aiyedun Mutiullah Olaniyi wrote:

"Any time you mention lefty Salami I do crack my ribs. Amechi was at the other side supplying the goodies to the table."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

President Buhari's interview

In other news, President Buhari on Thursday, June 10, featured in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise TV.

A brief statement posted on the official Facebook page of the presidency, Aso Rock Villa, had earlier urged all Nigerians to watch the interview on all Arise News platforms.

The statement read:

"Today, June 10, 2021 at 8am, President Muhammadu Buhari will feature in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise News.

"Watch on all Arise News platforms."

Source: Legit.ng News