- Nigerian comedian/actor, Bovi Ugboma‘s film, My Village People, recently premiered and several stars were in attendance

- Themed 'Mystic Black', the movie premiere witnessed different creative fashion moments on the red carpet

- The movie which was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan stars the likes of Nkem Owoh, Venita Akpofure, Rachel Oniga and Sophie Alakija

The movie, My Village People, premiered on Sunday, June 6, 2021, and photos from the star-studded event have surfaced online.

The premiere which went with the theme, 'Mystic Black', saw celebrities turn in fashionable looks, mostly rocking dark colours in different shades and style.

Several celebrities attended the movie premiere. Photo credit: Lucy Edet, Do2dtun, Bisola

The film is executive produced by Moses Babatope, Idris Olorunnimbe, and Bovi Ugboma, who also acts in the lead role.

Niyi Akinmolayan directed the film which was produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi, and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels.

It stars Nkem Owoh, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, ubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, and Oyibo Rebel.

From robes to dark mystic looks, Legit.ng compiles a list of some of Nigeria's favourite celebrities who graced the event.

Check them out below:

1. Do2dtun

The media personality showed up in style, rocking a rob which he accessorized with a blue lantern. The mystic blue shadow around his eyes also did a great job selling the look.

2. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood sweetheart and fashionista came through all shimmery and we are here for it. Ooja who rocked a two-braid hairstyle looked elegant in a lacey cutout and long-fringed black dress.

3. Denrele Edun

The entertainer and media personality who is known for his eclectic sense of style did not disappoint with his over-the-top look.

Rocking a wine-coloured kinky, Denerele paired the look with a long kimono rob.

4. Lucy Edet

It is safe to say that the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star came ready as she understood the assignment. Dressed in a black tube dress with a thigh-high opening in the front, she paired it with a shimmery long robe, giving off the major Maleficent vibes!

5. Bisola

The Nollywood actress and BBNaija ex-housemate kept things simple yet classy as she rocked a long pencil dress with furry bustline and sheer sleeves.

6. Lilo Aderogba

Although not exactly her best look yet, the BBNaija star stuck to the theme as she showed up in a high-low black fringe dress with her own 'cloud of darkness' behind her.

7. RMD and I Go Save

The actor and the comedian showed up for the event rocking similar outfits with Bini artwork printed on them.

8. Omawumi and Waje

The celebrity besties were also present at the movie premiere and well, they broke the rules in style. Both dressed in power suits, Omawumi dazzled in a baby blue pair while Waje went for a deeper shade.

9. Daniel Etim Effiong

The talented movie star took the theme to a crazier level - literally when he showed up in a two-piece suit. Underneath the suit was a dark blouse with frills.

However, what made him stand out was his scary Albert Einstein-like masks which he wore on the red carpet.

My Village People” is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

In other fashion news, popular Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, is one film star who always gets it right when it comes to fashion and style. From her red carpet looks down to her everyday style, Bello's Instagram page is undoubtedly a go-to for fashion inspirations.

The 50-year-old singer/actress has over the years proven she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

With every photo she puts up on her Instagram page, Bello continues to wow her fans with her elegance and the confidence she exudes.

