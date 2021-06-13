Nigeria is a large country occupied by diverse people and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa wants everyone to have a sense of belonging

The Delta state governor stated that there are certain conditions to be met for the country to achieve unity

Governor Okowa also called on the Christian faithful in the country to intensify their prayers due to recent happenings

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, June 13 said only truth, justice, equity, and fairness to all zones of the country could guarantee a united Nigeria.

Okowa stated this at the thanksgiving service of the second anniversary of the 7th Assembly of Delta state House of Assembly held at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

Governor Okowa joined members of the House to cut their 2nd-anniversary cake at the church service. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Okowa calls for political inclusion in Nigeria

He said that he believed in the unity of the country but noted that leaders must act in the interest of diversity in the nation.

According to Okowa, only such acts of justice and fairness to all the zones can encourage Nigerians to believe in the unity of the country.

He said that Nigerians were facing challenging times, and urged all Christians to be very prayerful, adding that only God can truly turn things around for Nigeria

He added:

“For those of us who find ourselves in government, we must truly re-examine ourselves to be sure that we are truly serving our nation Nigeria and not serving ourselves or some sections of the country and ignoring others.

“We must continue to see Nigeria as one country and all things done must be done truly in such a way that reflects that unity in us so that every zone will truly believe that we are in one Nigeria.”

A cooperative Delta state House of Assembly

The governor commended members of the House of Assembly for their cooperation with the executive in the service of the state.

His words:

“I am very proud of the Assembly because for whatever we have achieved under these trying times is because they have remained very supportive.

“Many times you have placed the interest of the state above personal interests and I believe that as we start off the third year that a new beginning will come into you to offer greater services in the remaining two years.”

The governor had shared photos of himself celebrating with the legislators at the church service via his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Today, I joined the Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the leadership, and other members at a thanksgiving service at the Living Faith Church, Ibusa road, Asaba to mark the 2nd Anniversary of the 7th Delta state House of Assembly.”

Recall that Governor Okowa on Thursday, June 3 advocated for the devolution of powers to states and local governments to stop overburdening the federal government with many responsibilities.

According to him, the federal government is overburdened with many responsibilities in the exclusive list, making it encumbered and inefficient.

He stated that states and local governments were closer to the people and required more funds to execute life-changing projects that would be beneficial to the people.

In a related development, Governor Okowa has said that for Nigeria to truly develop as a nation, there must be a partnership between the government and the people.

The governor stated this at a state banquet in honour of retiring chief judge of Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Saturday night, May 22 in Government House, Asaba.

He said that in such partnership, consideration of equity and rights of all was paramount and that the people must be treated fairly and equitably in all dealings.

Source: Legit.ng