Nigerian singer Simi recently had a moment of reflection about her marriage to colleague, Adekunle Gold

The mum of one was in a car with her partner, she sang along as he drove and could not believe her ears the moment he asked for amala

Mixed comments followed Simi's reaction, with most people expressing admiration for Simi and Adekunle's relationship

Simi and Adekunle Gold share a beautiful relationship in their marriage and they are one of the music industry's favourite couples.

The pair whose daughter, Deja recently clocked one are known to share hilarious and beautiful moments with each other on social media.

Simi could not believe her ears after her husband asked for amala Photo credit: @symply_simi

Adekunle Gold asks for amala

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Simi shared one of such moments. She was in the car with her partner who was driving and as she sang along to the song playing on the atereo, he made a shocking request.

Simi's literally went into shock the moment Adekunle Gold asked for amala probably from someone over the phone.

The video was also sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, watch it below:

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

Reda some of the comments gathered from the post below:

Sdcgraphic:

"Gather here if you love Simi and Adekunle Gold. May their marriage last till forever."

Ayam_nene:

"Her facial expression when she heard it. Lmao!"

Miz_daizzy:

"Lol. We sef go join the marriage."

I_am_hargah:

"Whenever I see this lady pic pop up. I know it’s something that has to do with her child or family. Simi rest, we sef get family."

Oladipurpo:

"This is not the time to request for Amala. Abeg make them getta from my sight."

Adekunle deserves four more babies

Singer Simi clocked 33 on Monday, April 19, and the mother of one was so excited about her special day.

She was however, more excited about how her husband Adekunle Gold had been spoiling her since she woke up on the morning of her big day.

The mother pf one shared photos of herself donned in a beautiful free dress, a beach hat on her head, and a handbag to match. In the caption that accompanied the photos, the musician declared love for her husband.

Source: Legit