Nigerians will hear from Muhammadu Buhari as the president will address the nation on Saturday, June 12 at 7 am.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Femi Adesina the special adviser on Media and Publicity, to the president.

The address is to commemorate Democracy Day.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Adesina wrote:

"To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday June 12, 2021, at 7am.

"Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast."

Buhari praises the 9th National Assembly

In another news, Buhari has hailed the 9th National Assembly, stressing that its leadership and members have displayed maturity and patriotism in exercising their legislative functions in the last two years.

The president's commendation was made known through a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, June 11.

The president's message is part of celebrations and commemoration of the 9th National Assembly’s second anniversary.

Buhari increases police salaries, benefits

Also, in his efforts to strengthen security architecture in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has given directives for the upward review of police salaries and their benefits.

Daily Nigerian reports that the president made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday, June 10, during a one-day visit to Lagos state, where he inaugurated various projects.

