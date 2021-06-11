Nigerians have been asked not to believe claims that President Buhari has different standard for bandits and Biafra agitators on another hand

According to the president during a recent interview, his administration is dealing with bandits in the language they understand

Meanwhile, many Nigerians in reaction have quickly taken to social media to react to the president's claim

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a direct message to those accusing him of sparing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria.

The Nigerian president said they are being unfair. According to him, he is also treating bandits and insurgents in the language they understand, Punch Newspaper reports.

President Buhari has insisted that he not pampering bandits. Photo: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

He was reacting to an accusation of “double standards” alleging that he pampers bandits in the north while sounding tough against insurrectionists in the South-East.

Buhari spoke on Friday evening during an interview aired on NTA.

In another report, Buhari says members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

He said the ruling party intends to remain in power for as long as possible.

The president also stated that when he leaves office, he hopes to leave behind a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

The president discloses his retirement plans

Meanwhile, the president has disclosed that he would retire to his farm to take care of his cattle when his second term ends in 2023.

According to The Guardian, the Nigerian leader made the statement on Thursday, June 10, during an interview on Arise TV.

Buhari praises the 9th National Assembly

In another news, Buhari has hailed the 9th National Assembly, stressing that its leadership and members have displayed maturity and patriotism in exercising their legislative functions in the last two years.

The president's commendation was made known through a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, and seen by Legit.ng on Friday, June 11.

The president's message is part of celebrations and commemoration of the 9th National Assembly’s second anniversary.

Buhari increases police salaries, benefits

Also, in his efforts to strengthen security architecture in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said he has given directives for the upward review of police salaries and their benefits.

Daily Nigerian reports that the president made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday, June 10, during a one-day visit to Lagos state, where he inaugurated various projects.

Source: Legit.ng