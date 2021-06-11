Celebrity best friends Ada Ameh and Empress Njamah have gotten their followers gushing on social media

Ada took to her Instagram page showing the cute moment she walked into Empress’ house unannounced with gifts

The actress brought the popular ofe nsala soup for her friend and they both exchanged warm hugs in the sweet video

Nollywood movie stars Ada Ameh and Empress Njamah continue to inspire members of the internet community with their genuine friendship and love for one another.

Just recently, Ada who has received countless surprises from her friend decided to pay her back with a lovely surprise.

Actress Ada Ameh pays Empress Njama a surprise visit. Photo: @adaameh

The movie star shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment she walked into Empress' room unannounced.

Ada also came along with someone who captured the moment on camera. However, Empress who was having her faced worked on by a makeup artist was not entirely fazed by her friend’s sudden entrance.

The actress (Empress) couldn’t hold her excitement after Ada showed her the pack of ofe nsala soup that she brought along.

This was followed by the two friends chatting and exchanging warm hugs.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Ada and Empress’ friendship

Fans and followers who have paid more attention to the friendship of the two since Ada lost her only daughter were seen reacting in the comment section.

Read what they had to say about the warm display of love below:

abimbolateniola said:

"Where una dey see this kind love? this is so sweet."

cremedelaposh said:

"I love the way you love each other. I need a friendship like this."

designsbykidoh said:

"I love how you love each other."

medinabayagbon said:

"This 2 eeeh I love you guys."

mschinweigweh said:

"Good one she thinks she’s the only one allowed to surprise you"

Empress Njamah throws a surprise birthday party for Ada Ameh

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh celebrated her first birthday since the passing of her only child.

Her best friend and fellow actress, Empress Njamah gathered a few Nollywood stars for a surprise birthday. Njamah shared a video that captured the moment The Johnson's star arrived at the venue.

In December 2020, Njamah had also organized a surprise posthumous birthday for Ameh's late daughter

