Venezuelan influencer Jesus Sarmiento was gunned down during a TikTok livestream after naming gang leaders and high-ranking government officials

The 25-year-old begged for help and showed his location before being shot multiple times in his home

He had accused top politicians, corrupt police, and jailed gang kingpins hours before the attack

The internet is in shock following the horrifying moment a Venezuelan TikTok influencer, Jesus Sarmiento, was shot dead during a live broadcast after calling out powerful politicians and feared gang leaders.

Sarmiento, a 25-year-old computer programmer with over 87,000 TikTok followers, was murdered on Sunday, June 22, after armed men stormed his home mid-livestream.

Just before the attack, he had posted several videos accusing top government figures and criminal kingpins of extortion and harassment.

In the video, Sarmiento is seen bleeding as gunshots ring out. His terrified mother can be heard screaming and banging on a door.

He gasps, “They shot me, they shot me,” as two armed men appear around the corner and fire again before the stream cuts off.

According to reports by El Pais, the influencer was shot at least nine times, and his mother, also shot in the abdomen, survived the attack.

Before the tragic incident, Sarmiento had gone on a public rant against Venezuela’s top brass, posting multiple videos across TikTok and tagging law enforcement agencies.

He claimed that his life was in danger after receiving threats for exposing corrupt officials and criminal activity.

Among the names he mentioned were Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, Aragua Governor Johana Sánchez, and members of Venezuela’s most feared gangs—Tren del Llano and Tren de Aragua.

He also directly accused the gang’s elusive boss, Héctor “Niño Guerrero” Flores, of orchestrating threats against him. Flores has been on the run since 2023, after a military crackdown on his stronghold inside Tocoron prison.

Sarmiento’s videos repeatedly tagged official accounts and even included his exact location, as he pleaded for protection from Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Intelligence Service.

Denials from government, but public not buying it

Despite Sarmiento's d*mning claims, the Venezuelan government continues to insist that Tren de Aragua no longer exists.

Interior Minister Cabello previously described the group as “nothing more than an urban legend,” and dismissed reports of its ongoing influence, saying its leaders had fled to Colombia.

This denial stands in stark contrast to the reality Sarmiento described, and ultimately died trying to expose.

The gang has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, with a track record of brutal violence, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Chilling final posts go viral

In a disturbing twist, Sarmiento appeared to know his life was in danger. He filmed several videos in which he begged for help and warned that he was being hunted.

He said threats were even coming from La Morita prison, where he had recently been detained for 15 days.

Sarmiento claimed he was on his way to court in Maracay to follow up on his complaints when the fatal attack occurred. Each of his posts was laced with urgency, fear, and the expectation that something terrible might happen.

The live murder has triggered global outrage, with many calling for an independent international investigation. Critics say Sarmiento’s death proves the government’s denial of criminal infiltration is not just wrong, but deadly.

One viewer posted:

“This man begged for help on camera. They shot him while we watched. And no one came.”

Many believe Sarmiento was silenced for saying too much—and doing so publicly.

See the video here:

