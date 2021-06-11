The suspension and counter suspension of APC members has sparked a fresh crisis in the Benue state chapter of the ruling party

APC's State Working Committee recently suspended and expelled some members loyal to separate party leaders for various offences

Becky Orpin and Abua Yaji, loyalists of Senator George Akume were on Wednesday, June 9, expelled in Gboko local government area

Makurdi, Benue state - Crisis has surfaced in the Benue state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the suspensions and counter suspension of members, The Punch reports.

According to the report, two factions loyal to separate party leaders in Gboko local government area slammed expulsion and suspension orders on each other.

It was gathered that two loyalists of Senator George Akume, the state party leader and minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs Becky Orpin, and Abua Yaji were on Wednesday, June 9, expelled.

The expulsion was announced in a statement issued by Terfa Ahambe, the public relations officer of the APC in Gboko LGA.

Ahambe revealed that the duo was expelled from the party for abuse of the APC constitution, destabilizing party organs, and masterminding party crisis.

However, the state party leadership, on Thursday, June 10, in a quick response to the development issued a counter-statement describing the action of Ahambe’s faction as embarrassing, Sun News added.

James Ornguga, the caretaker state publicity secretary said that the party members who are claiming to have expelled legitimate members had long been suspended from APC.

He explained that the party took the decision after they were found guilty of romancing with other political parties.

APC releases timetable for congresses

Earlier, APC rolled out the timetable for the conduct of its congresses from the ward to zonal levels amid speculation of the possible tenure elongation of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The timetable was silent on the national convention of the party. Ward congresses would hold on July 10, while local government congresses are fixed for August 6.

It also added that the state congress would be held on September 3 and the zonal congress for September 30.

