The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed dates for its congresses across 36 states of the federation including FCT

John James Akpanduoehehe, the secretary to the party's caretaker committee, disclosed this to the press in Abuja on Thursday, June 10

According to him, ward and local government congresses have been fixed for July 10 and August 6, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Amid speculation of the possible tenure elongation of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party has rolled out the timetable for the conduct of its congresses from the ward to zonal levels.

The Nation reports that the timetable, however, silent on the national convention of the party.

The ruling APC has released the timetable for its ward and local government congresses. Credit: All Progressives Congress.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that ward congresses would hold on July 10, while local government congresses are fixed for August 6.

It also added that the state congress would be held on September 3 and the zonal congress for September 30.

According to the report, the secretary to the committee, Senator John James Akpanduoehehe, disclosed this to newsmen at the party secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, June 10, after their meeting under Governor Buni.

Nigerian Tribune also reports that Akpanduoehehe directed the party’s director of organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medear to release the details of the timetable/schedule of the congresses.

Arewa group says north is ready to support southerner to succeed Buhari in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI), a coalition of northern groups, declared that the north is currently considering certain southern politicians that would receive their support in the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that the coalition said a majority of northerners are committed to the idea of rotating the presidency between the north and south.

The group made this known in Abuja on Thursday, June 3, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and the secretary, Aminu Muhammed, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a related report, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that the APC would be the major deciding factor in the 2023 presidential race.

APC leadership will decide my successor not me

In a chat with journalists on Thursday, June 10, in Abuja, the president noted that the aim is to make sure the legacy of continuity stands even after his administration.

Buhari revealed that the issue and plan on who would take over from him would be handled by the party entirely and not himself.

The governor told journalists in Abuja that he developed the ambition following calls by Nigerian youths, women, and other groups.

Source: Legit