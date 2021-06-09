Tonto Dikeh clocked a year older recently and once again, reminded fans just how well she has got things on lockdown when it comes to her fashion and style.

Since her ingress into the limelight, the 36-year-old has always been known for sticking to her own sense of style, regardless of how often she graced the lists of worst-dressed celebrities.

Tonto has continuously proven that when it comes to fashion, rules are simply meant to be broken and this is evident in one of her birthday looks.

For the longest time, pantsuits were tagged as menswear. But over the years, women have been known to turn gender norms upside down and, making menswear their own is one of them.

The stylish 3-piece suit

The pristine all-white ensemble designed by Nigerian stylist, Tolu Bally, has more or less taken the front seat in Tonto's birthday photo release.

Source: Instagram

The outfit comprises of a bedazzled tube top, a long blazer with a similar bedazzling at the lapel collar and a pair of wide-leg pants.

Tonto Dikeh who is known for experimenting with different hair colours, went platinum blonde to complete the edgy look.

For her makeup, she rocked her signature red lippy and went softer around the eyes. Fierce and regal was the assignment and her glam understood it perfectly!

Celebrities with unique styles

In a country like Nigeria where it is very easier to go with the crowd, choosing to stick to one’s originality and break from the norm doesn’t always attract the support of the people.

However, true fashion enthusiasts understand that there is beauty in standing out and so do these celebrities.

From time to time, their outfits either on the red carpet or their everyday Instagram looks often leave people talking and sometimes criticizing. But as they say, there is no such thing as bad publicity and these celebrities know it.

