- Top Nigerian celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, recently took to her Instagram page to post a video clip from her bridal shower

- Among those who attended the beautiful shower to celebrate with Lawani was Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham

- In the clip posted on her page, the mother of one who appeared excited is seen showing off her dance moves

As the wedding day fast approaches, Toyin Lawani is doing everything possible to enjoy her remaining days as a spinster.

The CEO of Tiannah's Empire recently had her bridal shower which was attended by her friends. The excited bride-to-be posted a clip from the beautiful event and it is safe to say she had quite the fun.

The bride-to-be shared a fun video from her bridal shower. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Also in attendance was Lawani's friend and Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham.

Judging from the clip shared, Abraham also had a good time at the event as she can be seen in the video dancing gleefully, much to the amusement of her designer friend who referred to the actress as her 'twin''.

Sharing the fun clip, Lawani captioned:

"Had an Amazing night thanks to all my Amazing gees , Godbless you all #BESTBRIDALSHOWER EVER #THEARTISTANDHISMUSE2021"

Unique pre-wedding photos

Lawani and her lover, Segun, are set to walk down the aisle soon but the couple has spent the past few weeks dropping loads of teasers on social media.

The lovers who are also business partners recently released their official pre-wedding photos and they left many gushing over their level of creativity.

Lawani and her man made sure to break convention as they went in a completely different artistic direction to achieve the stunning images.

