Trevor Noah shared a snap of Beyoncé and Jay Z at a basketball game where they both gave him a fist bump

Sharing this iconic picture, Trevor reflected on the meaning of it, outlining that Beyoncé and Jay Z don't fist bump just anyone

Celebrities flooded the comment section, letting Trevor know just how lit this is and how proud they are of him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Trevor Noah took to social media with a little Throw Back Thursday (TBT) post of Beyoncé and Jay Z at a basketball game where Queen Bey herself gave him a fist bump.

Taking to social media, Trevor shared the snap along with a lengthy caption trying to explain what this meant to him. Trevor started off by expressing what an honour it is to receive a fist bump from Beyoncé and Jay Z. Can you even imagine?

“I’ve thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write? You’re at the @brooklynnets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife @beyonce and then they both fist bump you.”

While Trevor is an international celeb himself, he is nowhere near Beyoncé and Jay Z. So, when this moment happened, he had a little fan-girl moment.

“You try to act cool but then later you see a picture of the moment and you realise that this life is insane!!! What a privilege and magical moment to experience in life. And even though magic happens to me every day, I hope the little South African boy inside of me never stops reminding me that I’m living a dream.”

Trevor Noah got a fist bump from Beyoncé and Jay Z a while back and it was caught on camera. Image: @trevornoah.

Source: UGC

Fellow South African celebs comment on the litness

Fellow South African celebs took to the comment section to let Trevor know how awesome this is. Being from South Africa, Trevor is doing the most and we are all so proud of the monumental moves he has made.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

@boity: “Yes!!”

@Jsomethingmusic: “You’re incredible bro!!! Inspirational!”

@candaceparker: “You’re DOPE, authentic and it shines through.”

@estrellanouri: “Love this caption, live out those dreams!!!”

@zintathu: “You know I gave you a better caption but ke imma act cool.”

Trevor's Beyoncé and Jay Z snap surfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that South African-born entertainer Trevor Noah applauded his companions, US comedic artists Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, for their inspiration to return to doing stand-up comedy after just about a year from taking the stage.

Trevor took to Instagram at the end of the week to share photos of himself and the hilarious jokesters at the Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant where they performed.

Trevor said he and the two legends share adoration for stand-up comedy that only other humorists can comprehend. The SA comedian believes that hardly any things in this life have meant more to him than the two legends as guides and companions.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng