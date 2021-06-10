President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding as his government strives to end insecurity in the country

Buhari made this known in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, during his one-day official visit to the state of excellence

The president, however, said that he would not condone any form of crime and criminal activities in the country

Iddo, Lagos - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has reiterated his administration's resolve to end crime and criminal activities in the country.

The Nation reports that Buhari said his government would not be mild in dealing with those attacking police personnel or infrastructure.

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the shoot at sight order he gave is still in force. Credit: Buhari Sallau.

Legit.ng gathered that the president said his earlier directive to security operatives to shoot anyone found with an illegal assault rifle still stands.

President Buhari spoke on Thursday in Lagos, during the handing over of security equipment to the Lagos State Police command by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his one-day official visit to the state.

Daily Nigerian also reports that Buhari reiterated that his primary duty as Commander-in-Chief of the federation remained keeping all Nigerians and their property safe.

He also vowed that his administration would act firmly and decisively “against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel”

I won't tolerate destruction of public infrastructure

Buhari warned that a nation that turns its police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.

He said:

“As commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

“We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people.”

Buhari also told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

He added:

“First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

“I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the #EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country."

