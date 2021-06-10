- President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the allegation that he has appointed more northerners in strategic positions

- The Nigerian president explained why he has favoured appointing people that have spent long in service above those who have fewer years in service

- The Nigerian constitution states that major appointments and other privileges should be shared in such a way that it reflects the federal character

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the suggestion that appointments under his administration are based on ethnic grounds,

Premium Times reported that the president made the statement during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10.

President Buhari says his appointments are in accordance with the Nigerian constitution. Photo: Femi Adesina

He argued that his appointments are strictly based on merit, arguing that he cannot jettison seniority and merit for balance and federal character.

The president justifies his appointments

Buhari explained that it would be wrong to favour those who have spent shorter years in service over those that have stayed longer.

He said:

“People who have been there for 18 years or even for 10 years, they trained in Zaria or in Abeokuta, they come through the ranks.

“And because they served under all the circumstances, the crises and everything and they gradually rise to that status and you think you just pick somebody just to balance up? These positions have to be earned.’’

President Buhari orders strong action against bandits

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, said the presidency has already directed security agencies to treat terrorists in a language they understand.

The Nigerian leader gave the order to the armed forces and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be ruthless especially to criminals terrorising the northeast region, The Cable reported.

President Buhari noted that most of the gunmen steal cattle and burn whole villages in reprisal attacks.

In another news, the wife of the governor of Kaduna state, Hajia Asia El-Rufai on Wednesday, June 9, stated that if she is kidnapped no ransom should be paid to her abductors, The Nation reported.

Mrs. El-Rufai made the disclosure while addressing participants of a peace and security training, organized for women by Equal Access International (EAI) as the guest of honour in Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, the governor’s wife noted that Nigerians must make sacrifices to bring an end to banditry and kidnapping.

