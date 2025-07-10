On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 out of 242 people on board

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the only person who survived the tragic plane crash, and those who came across him after the accident shared what they noticed

Following the tragic Air India plane crash that shook India and the entire world on June 12, 2025, some people who came across the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the only person who survived the tragic plane crash. Photo: The Sun, Times of India, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only Ramesh survived the crash.

Some people, including his doctors, ambulance driver, and even a journalist, who saw him after the plane crash, shared their observations.

1. Ambulance driver shares observation about Ramesh

Satinder Singh Sandhu, the first responder at the scene of the Air India plane crash on June 12, shared his observations of the lone survivor.

The crash occurred around 1.39 pm. By 1.43 pm, Sandhu had reached the spot and said he saw a heavily burned security guard.

He also saw the lone survivor of the crashed AI171 aircraft, Ramesh, somehow walking away from the scene.

Sandhu said that the British national attempted to go back to rescue his brother. Unfortunately, his sibling was among the 241 victims.

2. Doctor speaks on Ramesh’s mental state

Dr Rajnish Patel, professor and head of Surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, has said that he believes that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, must have suffered post-traumatic amnesia.

The medic, who spoke with CNN, recounted how Ramesh was brought to the Ahmedabad hospital after he was discovered alive.

According to Dr Rajnish, Ramesh doesn't remember the series of events that occurred leading up to the crash.

The doctor said:

“He doesn't actually remember. There is a term called post-traumatic amnesia. He must have suffered that. Like you know, he is not able to give me the complete picture of the event that happened sequentially. “

4 people who met the Air India survivor after the plane crash share observations about him. Photo: Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

3. Journalist who entered Ramesh’s hospital room speaks

A journalist, Neville Lazarus, opened up about his brief encounter with the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash.

His narration of meeting Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was captured in a viral video that garnered massive reactions from viewers.

The journalist narrated:

"Well, it was quite difficult getting to him. We knew he was in a ward in the civil hospital here. It was not easy to get access to him. They had stopped all sort of access to him. I went to his room. I entered... and I saw him sitting up on his bed. He was in the hospital's blue wear. I asked him his name and he nodded."

4. Doctor speaks on survivor’s internal organs

Neville Lazarus also spoke to a doctor who ran tests on the survivor and gave insights about the condition of his internal organs.

The doctor's assessment provided necessary information about the sole survivor's health condition following the crash.

According to the doctor, Kumar suffered only minor physical injuries, with no apparent internal damage. Despite being mentally shaken, he was deemed fit and underwent further tests, including MRI checks, at the hospital.

