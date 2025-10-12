Yinka Theisen has continued to speak up for actor Yul Edochie amid the criticism against him over his marriage to his estranged wife May Edochie

In a recent social media post, Yinka Theisen alleged that Yul Edochie was still mourning the death of his first son Kambilichukwu

Yinka Theisen alleged that the Nollywood actor still broke down in tears during a family gathering over his son's death

Yinka Theisen, the ex-partner of actor Linc Edochie, in a recent post revealed that Nollywood star Yul Edochie was still mourning his late son Kambilichukwu, two years after his death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul and his estranged wife May Edochie lost their 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, on March 30, 2023. The young man reportedly had a seizure and passed away while playing football at school after taking his exams.

According to Yinka, Yul cried over his late son during a family gathering this year, as she revealed the actor has continued to grieve partly because of repeated attacks from social media users over his marriage to May.

"I cried for Ezedike when I was told how he was crying over Kambi in a family gathering this year and announced that he had become a traditionalist and that nobody would take any of his children again. I prayed to God to heal him and restore his faith in Jesus. Yul is still grieving, and part of it is you guys have not given him space to grieve properly. It has been one attack after another. Some of you evil women need to get on your knees and beg God to forgive you. Evil and darkness stink. None of us should play God in the life of anyone. I am an empath and feel people’s pain," she said.

Yinka Theisen further revealed that Yul's older brother and actor Linc broke the 'brother code' by siding with the actor's estranged wife, May.

"Remember Yul kept quiet as his older brother followed May all over the place. I can tell you for free that it hurt him to the core. Yul loves Linc, and no matter what, we expect family to support us. There is a brother code men don’t cross. Linc crossed it and I scolded him. Yul never said anything until after that interview. Not that Linc said anything bad from what I heard, but it was a trigger for a man who was suppressing so much.

The damage that all of you have caused to this man is huge. Never mind the fact that he keeps going. I asked Linc many times if Yul was truly okay mentally. The reason is I don’t know too many who would. Before you get behind a keyboard to attack anyone, stop and think! It was too much! Your queen kept quiet and was enjoying all this. That is my issue with her. I will stop here today."

Yinka Theisen's comment sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions, Read the comments below:

Imaobong Wisdom Udoudo said:

"He cried because the spell JuJu ekwensu cast on him has expired Somebody shout. " JESUS."

Temilola Olawuyi reacted:

"Why not be worried that Yul deleted Judy's comment and stopped posting her for 3 months now?"

Rita Azuka said:

"Time will tell in all these happenings. That's all I can say... The truth can never be hidden for too long. God bless all of them and heal them completely especially the mother of the demised Mary."

Ju Mbeleke said:

"When did he start crying? Was it after he stopped dancing on Facebook book with the bag if garri? Asking for a friend."

Chinyere Chukwumaeze said:

"Yea he that laugh last laugh best she has overcome this is yuls morning."

