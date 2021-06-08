- A fiery Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has said that bandits are ready to lay down arms if the federal government can engage them

- Sheik Gumi said that if there is a genuine partnership, bandits are ready to stop causing havoc, adding that they want peace

- According to the cleric, he had gathered their representatives, discussed with them and they blamed certain circumstances for their actions

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has declared that bandits terrorising some states across the country are tired and want peace.

PM News reports that the Kaduna-based Islamic scholar said bandits were ready to lay down their arms if they get a genuine partnership from the government.

Sheik Ahmad Gumi has said that bandits are ready to lay down their arms. Credit: Ahmad Gumi.

Legit.ng gathered Gumi noted that bandits said they were pushed into banditry by circumstances, adding that he had met with about 80% of the bandits.

He said:

“Yes, it’s very true because bandits are saying they were pushed into banditry by circumstances. If they have a genuine partner, they are ready to stop it; they are tired and want peace. As regards their ongoing activities, you realize that even when soldiers are fighting and a ceasefire is declared, it takes a long time before they stop fighting."

Gumi advises FG to engage bandits over insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Gumi advised the federal government to support fragments of bandits who disintegrated from their groups as a way to end mass abductions of school pupils.

Gumi made the comment on Wednesday, June 3, when he spoke to The Punch via telephone concerning the recent abduction of 200 Islamic schoolchildren in Niger state.

He said many bandits were ready for a dialogue, adding that government could use them to fight the unrepentant ones.

FG reveals why Sheik Gumi has not been declared wanted

In a related report, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, stated that Ahmad Gumi has not been declared wanted because there is no evidence to suggest that the cleric is inciting violence against the federal government.

Mohammed made the statement on Wednesday, June 2, when he was responding to a question from journalists in Abuja.

He noted that the actions of Gumi cannot be compared to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

