- President Buhari has granted an interview with a private television network, Arise TV, addressing the country's security crisis and other issues

- The Nigerian leader addressed several issues revolving around the economy and the security challenges

- President Buhari also spoke on what he plans to do after leaving the Aso Villa when his tenure expires in 2023

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, featured in an exclusive interview on The Morning Show Special of Arise TV.

President Buhari grants TV interview aired on Thursday, June 10, speaks on insecurity, economy, others. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

In the part of the interview monitored by Legit.ng, President Buhari said he has directed the Nigeria Police Force to be ruthless with anyone or group causing unrest in the country.

He said:

“We have given the Police the directive to be ruthless with people stealing another person’s belongings and destroying others’ property. You will see that there will be a difference in coming weeks.”

The president insisted that those causing security crises will be treated "in the language they understand."

Asked what he will do after his tenure ends in 2023, President Buhari said he would go to his farm daily and keep himself busy.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed no administration in the history of Nigeria has done more for Nigeria than the present government of President Buhari.

This was stated by the acting national chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday, April 20 in Abuja.

Buni who is also the Yobe state governor made the comments at the maiden edition of the media interactive session of the APC Professional Forum.

