- Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday's hubby Opeyemi Falegan has expressed plans to celebrate his special day with his people in Ekiti state

- Falegan, who is a politician and a humanitarian, made the announcement on his foundation's Instagram page

- The actress' husband shared details as he revealed that he would be giving free gifts to thousands of motorists in his state

The birthday celebration of actress Nkechi Blessing's hubby Opeyemi Falegan will remain memorable in the hearts of many in Ekiti state.

Falegan, who is a politician and a humanitarian, turned a year older on Thursday, June 10, and he revealed that he would be celebrating his day with motorists in Ekiti state.

The young politician said he would be giving free fuel to 2000 motorists in the state capital Ado Ekiti.

According to the announcement Nkechi's husband made on his foundation's Instagram page, the motorists are expected to assemble at one of the leading fuel stations in Ado by 3pm.

A scroll through Falegan's page shows he once gave 2000 bike riders free fuel. He decided to extend the same gesture to motorists on his big day.

Read the statement below:

Followers shower prayers on Falegan

Followers of Nkechi's husband on Instagram took to his comment section to pray for him for his kind gestures.

joycewenah:

"More grace."

shally_bal_rbie:

"God bless you sir."

omonioladasmola_1:

"Woooow. God will continue to bless you sir."

dewunmi15:

"God bless u boss."

oyetunjiomolaratemilade:

"Happy birthday in advance ODF."

juwon_debbie:

"God bless you abundantly sir. We are coming sir."

funmilayo.bolaji.545:

"God bless you sir."

Source: Legit