- Nigerians have come to the rescue of Esohe Akonedo following her explosive interview with Legit TV

- Relaying her migration story, the mother of four had shared saddening and tears-evoking encounter with hardship in Libya

- Akonedo, who now sells sachet water to cater for herself and four kids, will receive donations from Nigerians when the Legit team visits her again in Benin

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In another heartfelt story taking a grass to grace dimension, help has finally come the way of Esohe Akonedo following her explosive interview where she gave an account of a heart-wrenching migration experience.

The Edo-born woman, speaking with Legit TV, had given an appalling tale of how she was stranded in Libya, a war-ravaging country connecting Africa to Europe, in a desperate search of a verdant field of promise.

Legit team will visit Esohe Akonedo in Edo state.

Source: Original

Akonedo narrated that she was s*xually molested in the desert after their vehicle was attacked by armed robbers, adding that she had to drink her urine because there was no water.

Marital distress and greener-pasture turned hardship in Libya

According to the mother of four kids, her husband abandoned her with the children in what eventually forced her to travel to Libya in search of greener pastures.

Akonedo disclosed that she was working as a salesgirl before leaving the shores of Nigeria only for her situation to be a horrid shift from frying pan to fire.

Life as a sex worker and mother

She further revealed that she worked as a prostitute and since moving back to Nigeria, life hasn't been easy for her.

Ese now sells sachet water to cater for herself and four kids

Help at last for Akonedo

Kind-hearted Nigerians have stood up for Akonedo, with a certain amount of money raised to support her business and give her a breath of better living.

Legit.ng team will go back to Benin, Edo state capital, where she lives to hand over the money to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How you can support, donate and contact us?

If you wish to support Akonedo through our charity course, you can send your donation via:

Patreon

You can also donate through Patreon for this charity initiative. http://www.patreon.com/legit

Why do you need to donate via Patreon?

a. Patreon is a world-known trusted platform.

b. It allows you to see the exact amount collected and track the progress of the initiative.

c. It has a transparent system that works 100%.

Donate.ng

Apart from Patreon, you can donate via Donate.ng.

Here is our page: https://donate-ng.com/campaign/save-children-of-calabar

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Help Take Children of Calabar out of Streets; Let's Change More Lives Together

Source: Legit