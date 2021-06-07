- At a young age, homeless Promise Emmanuel fends for himself on the streets in the Cross River state's capital, Calabar

- Chased out of his father's house by his stepmother, the young boy's only solace is when he sleeps on the streets at night after feeding on food remnants from waste bins

- Promise's dream of a secure future as a medical doctor is fading away, and he, like millions of Calabar street kids, deserves helps to reach his promised land

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

He looks pale as hopelessness spreads across his face. But in his voice lies a strong determination and zeal to survive. Promise Emmanuel's plight began when he was sent out of his father's house by his stepmother.

Since then, life has been a lonely ride for the young boy who now sleeps on the streets and begs people for money to survive on Calabar streets.

The young boys beg for survival on the streets of Calabar.

Source: Original

Emmanuel told Legit TV that he has been on the streets for two years alongside other boys facing similar challenges.

According to him, his father married another wife after his mother walked out of the marriage, leaving him behind under the watch of a heartless stepmum.

Sleeping on the streets and feeding on food remnants

Emmanuel disclosed that he survives daily all thanks to remnants of food dumped inside the waste bin during the day and returns at night to find solace in the arm of night, always on the streets.

The young boy, who is no more in school since he was chased out of the house, further revealed that he begs for money from people just to survive daily, he wanders with no knowledge of what the future holds.

In his words:

"I've been on the streets for two years. I use to beg for money and I use to sleep on the streets. My mother is no longer with my father, she travelled and my father married a second wife. The second wife has two kids for my father.

"The woman chased me out of the house. If I go back home she will send me away."

I want to go back home

Although the fear of his stepmother is still in his heart, Emmanuel said it is his wish to return back home and be united with his family.

The young boy said he will be happy if sees anyone who can take him back home.

He said:

I'll be happy if I see anyone that will get me back home."

Medical doctor dream

Talking about his dreams, Emmanuel said he was in junior secondary school two when he was sent out of his father's house. But he is still willing to give education a second embrace.

And according to the young boy, he would like to be a doctor in the future, a towering dream indeed.

In his words:

"I want to become a doctor in the future, so I will have to go to school to achieve my dreams."

Legit is going back to Calabar

Nigeria's leading media, Legit.ng, is going back to Calabar to change the lives of street children like Emmanuel.

With the help of Legit.ng family, we will supply the homeless children of Calabar with food, clothes and shoes. Four kids will receive scholarships to finish their schools.

How you can support, donate and contact us?

If you wish to help Emmanuel and be part of our charity course, you can send your donation via:

Patreon

You can also donate through Patreon for this charity initiative. http://www.patreon.com/legit Why do you need to donate via Patreon?

a. Patreon is a world-known trusted platform.

b. It allows you to see the exact amount collected and track the progress of the initiative.

c. It has a transparent system that works 100%.

Donate via Donate.ng

Apart from Patreon, you can donate via Donate.ng.

Here is our page: https://donate-ng.com/campaign/save-children-of-calabar

Source: Legit