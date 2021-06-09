- Dame Pauline Tallen has highlighted the roles of entertainers in the continued abuse and objectification of women’s bodies

- The minister of women affairs said this at the recently concluded launch of the State of the World Population 2021 report in Abuja

- According to Tallen, those in the entertainment industry continue to frustrate efforts of the government in tackling issues around victim-shaming among others

Singers, music video directors among others in the Nigerian entertainment industry have been accused of playing a significant role in the continued objectification and abuse of women’s bodies.

The country’s minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, highlighted the use of vulgar lyrics, depicting ladies in disdainful manners among the methods employed in promoting the abuse of the female body, The Guardian reports.

Minister of Women accuses Nigerian entertainers.

Source: Instagram

Tallen made this known at the launch of the State of the World Population 2021 report in Abuja on Tuesday, where she spoke on the theme My Body is My Own: Claiming the Right to Autonomy and Self-Determination.

The minister noted that such entertainers are only frustrating efforts of the government which include curbing the stigma of survivors of domestic violence and seeking justice for victims, The Punch reported.

Tallen also assured that the government would intensify efforts in providing an enabling environment for the eradication of violence and abuse of women.

