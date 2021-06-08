- The silence of major Christian associations in Nigeria since the death of Prophet TB Joshua has been generating reactions

- Many have been querying why there are no condolence messages from the church bodies to Late TB Joshua's ministry

- A pastor based in Edo state has revealed why the church organisations have been quiet since the demise of TB Joshua

Benin, Edo - The senior pastor of Divine Grace of Glory Church Intl, Benin, Pastor P. I.A Obaseki, on Monday, June 7 revealed why the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) refused to send their condolence messages to the family of late T. B. Joshua.

According to the Benin-based senior pastor, both organisations failed to express any sympathy towards the demise of the prophet because they didn’t believe in his style of ministry.

Prophet TB Joshua died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Daily Sun quoted him as saying:

“Prophet T. B. Joshua, is a man of God, why I think he has not been in CAN or in PFN is because many of the Christian bodies have not believed in his ministry.

“That has been the matter. So when you don’t believe in me, you become one that is doubting my ministry, it will be difficult rather for me to associate with you.

“So, I think that is the reason. We have not been seeing him in CAN meeting, PFN meeting, and other Christian bodies but he is a man that stands on his own, that came with a new dimension of Christianity, a new dimension of power according to the revelations of the Holy Spirit to him.

“That makes his ministry to be different and because of that difference, many people misconstrued him, not believing him because the way God manifested through him became what many Christian bodies were doubting and this very caused a lot of issues.”

The clergyman said he has not been himself since he got the news of his death noting that the last time he met with late TB Joshua, he was in the company of his wife.

He called on the family of the bereaved prophet to take solace in God and in the legacies he left behind.

In a related development, the traditional ruler of Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo state, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, came to bid him farewell in his dream before he was pronounced dead.

The traditional ruler said the development indicated the love the late televangelist had for his people and hometown.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted the monarch as saying immediately Late Prophet Joshua appeared to him, around 1 am on Sunday, June 6, he told people and security guards in the palace that a great man has died in the town.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Joshua family and members of SCOAN on the death of their son, and founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

Governor Okowa's condolence message was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika.

Okowa said that the renowned cleric's demise was shocking, and described it as a huge loss to the Christian community in Nigeria and across the world.

On his part, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams on Sunday, June 6 described the death of Prophet Joshua as an eclipse in God's vineyard, saying it was a rude shock.

Adams, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on his behalf by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi stated that Prophet Joshua was an abode for many souls.

Adams, however, prayed for God to grant the immediate family, his kinsmen, the church and the country the fortitude to bear the loss.

