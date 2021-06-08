- Big Brother Nigeria star, Cindy Okafor, recently shared her two cents on the issues bothering the country

- The reality show star expressed disappointment at Nigerian witches and wizards who had done nothing to the bad politicians

- According to her, these witches were only active when it came to punishing innocent people and tying up their destinies

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Cindy Okafor, has called out witches and wizards in the country regarding their lack of action against politicians.

It is no news that in recent times, some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to complain about the state of things in the country.

Cindy however appeared to have a genius idea but seemed disappointed that it hadn’t been done before now.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the BBNaija star complained about how these witches and wizards had not come together to do something to these politicians.

The Big Brother Nigeria star slammed these witches and wizards for only being active when it comes to tying up an innocent man’s destiny.

BBNaija’s Cindy had this to say about the witches and wizards in the country. Photos: @cindyokafor

