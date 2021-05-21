In 2013, doctors declared that Tyler had only one percent chance to walk again, a situation that dampened him

Legit.ng understands Tyler had been diagnosed as a quadriplegic many years ago as his future became dim

Nine years later, the young man was able to walk and make impressive steps in a move that inspired many people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

God has never ever let his people down, never! The will of God has manifested itself many times that no one can even contest or doubt the outcomes of his works.

This was put into perspective recently after a man who had been told he will never walk again, did the same in a move that impressed a multitude.

Nine years ago doctors gave Wesley a 1% chance of ever walking again. Photo: Tyler Wesley.

Source: Facebook

His recovery surprised many

Well, In 2013, doctors broke the saddest ever news to one Tyler Wesley when they told him that he only had a slim chance of ever walking again.

Given such news, anyone would give up because doctors have the say, at least most of the time.

However, Tyler never gave up and hoped for the best in future as he kept the hope alive for about nine years.

Legit.ng has learnt Tyler was able to walk again nine years after doctors declared he could never enjoy the ''privilege'' again.

He celebrated the feat

To celebrate his new feat, Tyler took to social media to share with the world how he managed to walk again even after doctors said he could not do so.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Tyler shared videos of himself standing from his wheelchair and making some very impressive steps as he tried to walk.

Tyler noted that he had successfully beat a quadriplegic situation even after doctors' judgment.

Tyler captioned an Instagram video of himself walking effortlessly:

"Nine years in the making today! I was given a 1% chance to ever walk again. Becoming a quadriplegic. The biggest thing I’ve learned these past years is patience and embracing. I will continue to never give up and grow even stronger physically and mentally. Thank you to everyone who shows ongoing support and love. My enduring journey and endless grind to recovery still continue."

On Twitter, he shared the same video but with the caption:

''Nine years ago today, I was given a 1% chance to ever walk again..."

His social media posts touched the hearts of many people who came out to support him by encouraging him and giving him hope for the best even as he makes the unbelievable steps.

Many people who commented on his post noted he was an inspiration to many people who were initially in his shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A generous man offered to help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after more than 14 years, a young lady is set to do her legs bidding without needing to be aided anymore.

This is as an Imo-based philanthropist that goes by the name Dr Chin Akano decided to come to her aid by rendering financial assistance, in the sum of N100k and rallying others to support the cause.

The lady identified as Chizzy Perpetua was allegedly a victim of accidental gunshots some years ago that affected her spine badly and made her lose the use of her legs.

Source: Legit