For many people, the ingress into stardom signals the start of new beginnings, a new life, and interesting, a totally new look. This is evident in the numerous stars Nigeria has produced.

Although the first season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) didn't exactly produce many stars - except Ebuka and Katung - the seasons that followed have shot a lot of people into the limelight.

Well, the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show is around the corner, and what better time to look back on the stars' interesting journey than now?

The Lockdown stars have improved in their sense of style.

During the show, there were some housemates whose style always left fans impressed and there were those who got a lot of nods of disapproval.

It has been a year since new BBNaija stars joined the popular club and Legit.ng takes a look at some ex-housemates whose sense of style has improved over time.

Check them out below:

1. Wathoni with the slay photos

The Kenyan/Nigerian beauty was known for her near-desperate need to be in a relationship that she paid little attention to her style in the house.

Shortly after her exit from the show, she had a few 'goof' moments but has since improved. Wathoni has over the past year proven she knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

2. Classy Nengi

During her time in the house, Nengi was often accused of showing too much skin and trying too hard to be alluring.

Well, no one was prepared for the number of classy looks the ivory beauty would serve after the show. Although she still shows off a bit of skin here and there, Nengi stays winning when it comes to classy looks.

3. Brighto

The Lockdown star was likened to a pastor when he first got into the house. Although his behaviour proved he was more of a cunning fellow and this subsequently earned him the title, 'Lord Baelish'.

Well, his time after the show has proven that when it comes to sleek looks, Brighto is the man with the style.

4. Ozo

BBNaija fans who followed the Lockdown show all witnessed the era of Ozo and his tight little bum shorts. Even though he was eye-candy for many, there were those who did not fancy it.

Though he still appears in those ridiculously short knickers, the BBNaija star leans more towards the classy gentlemen look and we are totally here for it!

