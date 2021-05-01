TowTruck Jess: arrest, age, GoFundMe, main updates, real name

The rise of the popular social media app TikTok has led to the rise of many stars such as TowTruck Jess. The social media personality is best known for her entertaining uploads. Who is she, and how did she become so popular?

Tow Truck Jess is a social media personality who is famous for her TikTok skits. Her lip-sync and dance videos have made her a fan favourite. Jess has clearly mastered the art of entertainment, for, with every video she uploads, thousands respond with likes and appreciation. So, what makes her so popular? And what is her personal story?

Profile summary

Real name: Jessica Tara Middlebrook

Jessica Tara Middlebrook Date of birth : 5th February 1985

: 5th February 1985 Place of birth : Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA Age : 38 (as of 202)

: 38 (as of 202) Nationality : American

: American Kids : Three (firstborn identity unknown, Aryn, and Maggie)

: Three (firstborn identity unknown, Aryn, and Maggie) Profession : Tow truck driver, social media personality

: Tow truck driver, social media personality Instagram: @towtruckjess

Tow Truck Jess' age

TowTruck Jess, whose real name is Jessica Tara Middlebrook, was born on 5th February 1985 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. As of 2022, the social media personality is 37 years old.

Career as a tow truck driver

She is a tow truck driver who works for Bobby’s Friendly Towing & Recovery.

She has not disclosed her salary; thus, it is not known. According to salary.com, professional tow truck drivers in Greensboro, North Carolina earn an average of $52,147 per year.

Tow Truck Jess accident

On 27th April 2019, Jess got arrested after a motorcycle hit her improperly parked tow truck. The accident led to the death of 70-year-old Patricia Willard; her husband, Jerry Willard, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Tow Truck Jess court

Details about the court case are still vague, but according to FOX 8, the tow truck driver was charged with involuntary killing and improper parking.

Fans come through for Jess

Jess' fans created a GoFundMe page to help her settle her lawyer fees. The Tow Truck Jess Go Fund Me page managed to raise $34,864 out of the intended $50,000. The page has since stopped accepting donations.

Tow Truck Jess merch

Jess has a website where you can find her merch. The products on sale include bracelets, hoodies, and t-shirts.

Yelling at daughter

There have been speculations going around that the content creator had an altercation with her daughter Maggie. There is no evidence to support the claim as no video has surfaced to corroborate the rumour.

Social media

The two truck driver's popularity on social media is attributed to her ability to create good content. It is not clear when she joined TikTok, but her lip-sync and dance videos gained her immense popularity leading to a rise in her follower count. However, the account was deactivated.

She has since opened a new TikTok account which she advertised on her Instagram page. The new account has 1.4 million followers with more than 30 million likes.

Tow Truck Jess update

Where is TowTruck Jess now? A tow truck driver was found not guilty after being charged with the death of a woman who died in a motorcycle crash in 2019.

Jessica Tara Middlebrook, the driver of the tow truck, was charged with improper parking and involuntary killing. A jury found Middlebrook not guilty.

