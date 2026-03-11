OCHF Quarterly Business Growth Grant to support 10 Nigerian entrepreneurs with ₦500,000 each for business expansion

Access to capital remains a major barrier for SMEs in Nigeria, hindering their growth potential

Grant recipients gain financial support, resources, visibility, and access to a network of fellow entrepreneurs

Applications will soon open for the OCHF Quarterly Business Growth Grant, an initiative designed to support Nigerian entrepreneurs with funding to expand and strengthen their businesses.

The programme, organised by the OCHF Foundation, provides financial support to small business owners who are working to scale their ventures but face challenges accessing capital.

OCHF invites Nigerians to apply for N500,000 quarterly grant to scale their businesses. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Under the initiative, 10 entrepreneurs will receive ₦500,000 each every quarter as a business support grant aimed at improving productivity, expanding operations, and strengthening market presence.

The grant is part of ongoing efforts by development organisations and private foundations to support entrepreneurship and promote sustainable business growth in Nigeria.

Why the grant matters for Nigerian businesses

Access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers facing small and medium-sized enterprises across Nigeria.

Many entrepreneurs struggle to obtain loans due to high interest rates, strict lending requirements, or lack of collateral. As a result, promising businesses often fail to grow beyond the startup phase.

Grants such as the OCHF Business Growth Grant provide an alternative funding pathway because the money is non-repayable. This allows entrepreneurs to focus on expanding their businesses without the pressure of loan repayments.

Financial support programmes for small businesses have increasingly become important tools for:

Stimulating entrepreneurship

Creating jobs

Encouraging innovation

Strengthening local economies

By providing direct financial support, the grant seeks to help promising business owners unlock new opportunities and scale their operations sustainably.

Who can apply?

The grant is open to entrepreneurs who are currently running active businesses and are looking to grow their operations.

Applicants are expected to meet the following basic criteria:

Operate an active and legitimate business

Demonstrate clear potential for growth and expansion

Show commitment to long-term business development

Explain how the grant will be used to improve or scale the business

Entrepreneurs will also be required to provide accurate details about their business activities and growth plans during the application process.

Benefits for selected entrepreneurs

Successful applicants will receive more than just financial support.

Selected beneficiaries will gain:

₦500,000 business support funding

Resources to expand operations and increase productivity

Greater visibility for their businesses

Access to a network of entrepreneurs focused on building sustainable ventures

The grant will support 10 entrepreneurs during each quarterly cycle, offering them the financial push needed to strengthen their businesses and reach new markets.

How to apply

Entrepreneurs interested in the opportunity can submit their applications through the official form provided by the organisers.

Applications can be completed online using the following link:

https://form.typeform.com/to/tXBceHT2

Applicants are encouraged to provide clear and accurate information about their business, including how the grant funding would help drive growth.

Small business operators get a boost with OCHF business grant. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

With thousands of small businesses across Nigeria seeking opportunities to scale, initiatives like the OCHF Quarterly Business Growth Grant offer a valuable pathway for entrepreneurs determined to take their ventures to the next level.

