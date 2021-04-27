- Nigerian social media has helped a great number of people find fame, even those who never expected it

Social media can either break or make a person and this has been quite apparent in the number of people who have come and gone in the throes of their popularity.

Many Nigerians are known to be benevolent people easily touched by grass to grace stories especially those that seem like a fairy tale.

We have seen this unfold on many different occasions considering the number of young Nigerians who suddenly became famous when they least expected it.

Well, fame has proven to be a different ball game entirely and many of them soon realised that popularity doesn’t always pay the bills. While some of these ‘fortunate’ young Nigerians now live a better life, some of them are struggling with the terrible combination of being a known figure while being broke.

Some Nigerians suddenly became famous after they went viral on social media.

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng has gathered a list of Nigerians who fall into this category of quick and unexpected fame and how they are faring now.

1. Jumoke ‘Oni Bread’ Orisagunna

This young lady is perhaps one of the most popular people to make this list. Jumoke Orisagunna became famous after she mistakenly walked in on the set of a photo-shoot while hawking her wares which happened to be ‘Agege bread’.

Jumoke unknowingly intruded the session as a popular photographer, TY Bello, was taking shots of international star, Tinie Tempah.

In no time, the photos went viral. Bello also located Jumoke who became a model at the time. Not just that, she also became the reigning prayer point with people asking God to ‘blow’ like her.

Well, she maintained the momentum for a while but eventually faded into oblivion. People started to ask about her and what she was up to. The fame also came at a price; she eventually left the father of her children who accused her of becoming wayward.

2. Risiqot and her children with blue eyes

Sometime in 2020, a young lady who travelled to Ilorin for Eid celebrations discovered two sisters, Kaosarat and Hassanat, who had blue eyes. It was also discovered that their mother, Risiqot, also had the same unique feature.

It took no time for their photos to go viral on social media especially after it was gathered that their father had abandoned them because of it.

Popular photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa, took lovely photos of the unique family and the positive attention they gathered soon made her husband and the children's father have a change of mind.

Risiqot eventually reconciled with her husband and Kwara state first lady, Olufolake Abdulrasaq, supported their family.

3. Adetutu the tribal marked model

This young Nigerian lady gained prominence on social media after she tried to gain the attention of international singer, Rihanna, and finally did.

This earned her fame and a lot of Nigerian stars started to frolic with her. It was all fun and games for Adetutu seeing as she mingled with big names in the industry.

However, the buzz soon died down and she seemed to fade into oblivion. A trip to her social media page however showed that Adetutu branched out to become a se*x worker.

In a recent interview with Pulse, she said she did so to be able to foot her bills especially after she underwent surgery for fibroid.

4. Mr Spell Buhari

This young man’s rise to fame started after videos made the rounds on social media of people telling him to spell different words. His replies were always so hilarious and it endeared people to him.

Mr Spells became the talk of the town at the time and even appeared at shows with popular celebrities. That soon ended and he returned to his former lifestyle of roaming the streets.

5. James Brown

This is perhaps one of the luckiest people on this list that has been able to maintain his importance. From being paraded by the police under suspicions of him being gay, he turned that focus on him to becoming an influencer and crossdresser that is giving one of his most popular colleagues, Bobrisky, a tough time.

He went from being known as James Brown ‘They didn’t caught me’ to James Brown the Princess of Africa.

6. Black Camaru and Emini Oba

This duo had tried on different occasions to ‘blow’ on social media but nothing seemed to work. They eventually found their big break after one of their skits hit it big on social media.

The video became the birthplace of many trending slangs including ‘you wanna see crazy’, ‘there’s no money on grand’, ‘my mouth is dry like the ‘sound’ of the dessert’ and many more.

They are still riding on the high of their newfound fame. Hopefully, it would last for as long as possible.

7. Amputee lady Mary Daniel

This young lady caught the attention of Nigerians after one young man noticed her hawking ‘pure water’ on the streets of Oshodi despite her condition.

It was later gathered that she claimed to have lost both her parents in 2006 after being involved in an accident that also led to the loss of her legs.

A crowdfunding account was set up for her and popular celebrity stylist, Luminee, gave her a total makeover for her birthday.

Interesting.

