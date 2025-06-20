Nigerian exporters are getting more relief as other countries, toe the same path as China, to declare zero duties on Nigerian goods

In the latest move, the United Kingdom has reiterated the zero-duty stand for products from Nigeria and 36 other African countries

Over 3000 products from Nigeria will now enjoy zero tariffs, as well as the removal of other trade barriers

Nigerian exporters may receive relief as the United Kingdom has declared duty-free access for 99% of goods coming from Nigeria and 36 other countries.

This was done under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and is part of the UK Government’s plan to boost trade with developing countries and support their industrial growth.

The British High Commission in Nigeria shared the update on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

The post read:

“Our commitment to UK-Nigeria Economic growth remains strong. Nigerian exporters can continue to benefit from the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme which offers 99% duty-free access on goods.”

No tariffs, no conditions for exports

Channels News reports that the UK government introduced the DCTS in 2023 to replace the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) as a post-Brexit trade initiative.

With the latest declaration, 99% of Nigerian exports to the United Kingdom will enjoy zero duties. It also removes other trading conditions and simplifies the rules for 65 developing nations, including Nigeria.

In addition to benefiting developing countries, the policy also eases pressure on UK businesses and consumers by significantly reducing import costs and the buying price of thousands of products from multiple countries.

3000 goods to enjoy zero tariffs

The British High Commission has reiterated in a statement released on Friday that over 3,000 products coming from Nigeria and 36 other African countries will be duty-free, or get significantly lower tariffs where they exist.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, described Nigeria as one of the UK's most important trade partners in Africa, and said the move would strengthen bilateral ties and unlock growth.

He said:

"This isn’t just about access to the UK market — it’s about building a fairer, freer global trading system that drives economic growth and job creation.”

Some of the goods affected by these tariffs include major exports like:

Yams

Tomatoes

Plantain

Prawns

Sesame seeds

Cocoa butter

Cashew nuts

Palm oil

Cotton clothing

This could massively impact business growth potential in Nigeria, especially now that Nigeria's non-oil exports have almost hit $2 billion in one quarter.

This aligns with Nigerian government's plan to increase non-oil exports. Photo credit: State House

Speaking on the subject, Samuel Oyekanmi, Research Analyst with Norrenberger stated that it comes as a sort of reassurance at a time other countries are imposing retaliatory tariffs.

He told Legit.ng:

"This is a way of just reiterating their position on the DCTS through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP). It is a reaffirmation following tariff conversations, and it is meant to solidify trade partnership"

China removes tariffs on imports from Nigeria

In related news, China has removed tariffs on imports from 53 African countries, including Nigeria.

This policy shift aims to strengthen economic relations and comes as Chinese exports to Africa rise sharply, thereby improving collaboration.

Meanwhile, rising trade tensions across the globe are causing uncertainty about the future of global trade.

