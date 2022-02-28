Williams Uchemba welcomed his first child, a girl earlier this month and he is still basking in the euphoria of being a first-time dad

The actor recently took to social media with the video of a song specially dedicated to his little girl

Uchemba got Nigerians in their feelings with the emotional music as many could relate to the lyrics of the beautiful song

Williams Uchemba's daughter has brought out the singer in him as the new dad has shared the video of a song he wrote for his little one.

The actor and his wife welcomed their first child together on February 8 and it has been a beautiful journey for them so far.

Williams Uchemba dedicates new song to daughter Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Williams wrote a song, Beautiful, for his daughter and he decided to share the official video with the world. The video details some of the moments leading up to the birth of his baby girl.

He also shared the lyrics of the song.

"Williams - Beautiful [ Official Video] Tag someone BEAUTIFUL in your life. Enjoy❤️"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Williams Uchemba's video

Many people were shocked to see Williams behind a piano and most especially singing. The actor moved fans to tears as many could relate to the joy that pushed him to release the song.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

obasistephanie:

"This was so emotional for me for some personal reasons."

amaka_max93:

"This is a song that comes from within a heartfelt song from the soul. God bless you sir."

onyinsteph:

"I swear I’m not crying , this is every woman’s joy. I really do pray to hold my child soon. ❤️❤️ Lord Jesus touch my partner’s heart "

ig_kingjay:

"Wow! You sing too "

emetuche_hillary:

"Very solemn and touching. Very insightful lyrics. You took out time to do this for your baby and family. This shows the level of investment you have for your family, something to learn from."

Williams Uchemba shares video as his newborn baby takes immunisation

The Nollywood comic actor stirred massive reactions on social media after he shared a humbling fatherhood moment.

Williams took his newborn baby girl, Kamara Uchemba for her immunisation and shared the video of the moment on his Instagram page.

He was seen closing his eyes, gnashing his teeth as his little daughter took the dose of the injection and wondered why he was the one feeling the pains on her behalf.

Source: Legit.ng