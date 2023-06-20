More billionaires are pledging to give out a large part of their wealth to solve issues around the world

At least200 billionaires have made this impactful pledge, including renowned figures such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett

Joining their ranks are four prominent African billionaires, whose combined net worth is over N5 trillion

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Four African billionaires are among wealthy individuals worldwide who have made pledges to dedicate a significant portion of their fortunes to charitable causes.

The giving pledge is a brainchild of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett started in 2010 with the aim to inspire billionaires around the world to donate at least half of their wealth either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

LR- Mo Ibrahim, Mohammed Dewji, Patrice Motsepe, Strive Masiyiwa Photo credit: Forbes

Source: Facebook

It is however important to note that the giving pledge is simply a moral commitment and not legally binding.

The way it works is that s participants are encouraged to publicly share their commitment to inspiring others to engage in philanthropy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Four African billionaires giving pledge

Out of the 241 billionaires worldwide who have signed the pledge, Patrice Motsepe, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Dewji, and Strive Masiyiwa are from Africa.

Checks by Legit.ng shows that as of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the four billionaires have a combined net worth of $7.2 billion (equivalent to over N5 trillion using an exchange rate of N750).

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe is a South African billionaire with investments in mining and sports. He is the first African to feature in the Forbes World Billionaires ranking but he is currently ranked 1213 as of Tuesday, June 20, 2023 with a net worth of $2.6 billion

Mohammed Ibrahim

Mohammed Ibrahim another African billionaire in the list a from Sudan and also has British passport. He made his money from telecom business.

Forbes ranks him as the 2414 richest man in the worth with a net worth of over $1.2 billion.

Mohammad Devji

Mohammed Devji, the 1953 richest man in the world is from Tanzania who made his billions through telecommunications.

Devji is currently worth over $1.5 billion as at Tuesday, June 20.

Strive Masieva

Strive Masiyiwa is a London-based Zimbabwean billionaire who amassed his wealth from Telecommunication and Agriculture.

Forbes ranks him as the 1,673rd richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

List of 10 richest men in Africa as Dangote loses position to South African

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Aliko Dangote has lost his position as Africa richest man to South African billionaire Johann Rupert

Rupert overtook Dangote following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to float the Naira, which seriously affected the value of the Nigerian currency

Aliko Dangote has occupied the number one position as Africa's top billionaire for the past 10 years

Source: Legit.ng