Tom Selleck's wife Jillie Mack's bio: age, daughter, net worth

Jillie Mack is a renowned actress, best known for her roles in Magnum, P.I., Silverfox, and Adventures of Nicholas at Roaring Camp. She is also well known as the wife of the famous actor Tom Selleck.

The actress started her career as a dancer before she found her way to acting. So, exactly who is Jillie Mack? Find out all that is known about her in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Jillie Joan Mack

Jillie Joan Mack Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 25, 1957

December 25, 1957 Age: 63 (As of 2021)

63 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Devizes, England

Devizes, England Current residence: Ventura County, California, USA

Ventura County, California, USA Nationality: British, American

British, American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5''

5'5'' Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck Children: 2

2 Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $10 million

Jillie Mack's biography

Jillie was born in Devizes, Wiltshire, in England. She is a British national and is of white ethnicity.

How old is Jillie Mack?

The actress was born on December 25, 1957. As of 2021, Jillie Mack's age is 63.

Education

The actress did her schooling in her home area. She loved dancing and would attend dance lessons along with her schooling.

Joan was also attracted to acting along the way, and she got involved in many theatrical performances during her schooling years.

What does Jillie Mack do?

Mack's career started when she got a role in the theatre production of England's hit musical Cats. Jillie Mack's Cats role brought her to the limelight, as the musical was very successful across England and the USA.

It was in the filming of Cats that Jillie met Tom Selleck, and she accompanied him to the United States. While in the US, Mack managed to get a role in the series Magnum P.I., in which Tom was playing a major role.

Joan has since appeared in movies such as Adventures of Nicholas at Roaring Camp and Silverfox. She also had guest appearances in various series such as Tales from the Darkside and ER.

Here is are some of her credits:

TV series

Magnum, P.I. (1984-1985) as Sally Pointing/ English Girl at Party

(1984-1985) as Sally Pointing/ English Girl at Party The Wizard (1987) as You

(1987) as You Tales from the Darkside (1987) as Jayne

(1987) as Jayne Hooperman (1988) as Nick's Wife

(1988) as Nick's Wife Encyclopedia Brown (1990) as Miss Jo Sherwood

(1990) as Miss Jo Sherwood Frasier (1996) as Charlotte

(1996) as Charlotte Fired Up (1997) as Eleanor

(1997) as Eleanor The Queen's Nose (2000) as Freaasia

(2000) as Freaasia ER (2002)

Movies

Silverfox (1991) as Joanie

(1991) as Joanie Adventures of Nicholas at Roaring Camp (1996) as Brittany (voice)

Thomas Selleck - when did he meet Jillie Mack?

Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck met in 1984 during the production of Cats. The musical attracted actors from various places including the USA, Tom being one of them. Tom was impressed by Jillie's performance and invited her for dinner.

The two became friends and soon started dating. They were keen on keeping their love life private, to the extent of using aliases when planning for their wedding. They got married in a private ceremony on August 7, 1987. Jillie Mack's wedding was held at Cherrywood Waterfall Chapel in Nevada.

The duo had their daughter Hannah Margaret on December 16, 1988. Tom Selleck's wife also has an adopted son named Kevin. Kevin is Tom's biological son born in his previous marriage.

How tall is Jillie Mack?

Jillie Mack's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). She weighs about 110 lb. (55kg). She has blonde hair and light brown eyes.

What does Jillie Mack do now?

After having a family, Jillie decided to take a backseat on her career and take care of her family. Her husband has also made steps to spend more time with his family, including quitting Magnum. Tom is grateful for his wife's support and credits his success in his career to her.

How much is Jillie Mack worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joan has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has made her income from her successful career as an actress.

Jillie Mack is a successful actress, best known as the wife of the famous actor Tom Selleck. After establishing herself as an actress for a while, she took the time to care for her family.

