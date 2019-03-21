Global site navigation

Local editions

Cari Champion ESPN biography: husband, career, salary, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Cari Champion ESPN biography: husband, career, salary, net worth

by  Edwin Kwach Makori Adrianna Simwa

Cari Champion is one of the names that come to mind when the word 'sports journalism' is mentioned. She is an American broadcast journalist who has worked as an anchor for ESPN's flagship program, SportsCenter. The television personality has also worked as a reporter for the Tennis Channel and as the host of ESPN2's First Take.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cari Champion
Cari Champion attends Culture Creators Hosts 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Cari Champion attracts a lot of attention from the media as well as from her fans. She has confidently claimed her place in the world of sports broadcasting journalism, a sphere that used to belong only to men.

Profile summary

Full nameCari Champion
GenderFemale
Date of birth1st June 1978
Age44 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signGemini
BirthplacePasadena, California, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5'10"
Height in centimetres177
Weight in pounds132
Weight in kilograms60
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusSingle
Father Dylan Champion
MotherMariah Champion
Siblings2 brothers and 1 sister
EducationUniversity of California, Los Angeles
ProfessionBroadcast journalist and TV personality
Net worth$4 million
Instagram@carichampion
Twitter@CariChampion
Facebook@Cari Champion

Read also

Kristine Saryan’s biography: who is Scott Patterson's wife?

Cari Champion's biography

The TV personality was born in Pasadena, California. She is the daughter of Dylan Champion (father) and Mariah Champion (mother). She has one older sister and two younger brothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Cari Champion?

Cari Champion's age
Cari attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & C*sino on December 07, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela
Source: Getty Images

Cari Champion's age is 44 years as of 2022. She was born on 1st June 1978.

Where did Cari Champion go to school?

Cari received her studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She majored in English and minored in mass communications at the university.

Journalism career

The journalist began her career by working as a broadcaster for several TV stations before moving to West Virginia. Initially, she worked as a reporter at the Orange County News Channel before moving to WPTV-TV IN West Palm Beach.

Cari joined ESPN on 1st October 2012, working as a host. Cari Champion ESPN's initial task was hosting the sport's show known as First Take. In addition, she moderated the debates taking place between Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith.

Read also

Rachel Brockman’s biography: age, height, net worth, who is she dating?

In early 2020, Cari announced her impending departure from ESPN after seven years, leaving a vacancy at SportsCenter. Her final day with the network was on 29th January 2022.

She revealed on Twitter:

After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it's time to leave ESPN. Over the past seven years, I've grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter and experiencing so much more in between.

Why did Cari Champion leave ESPN? Cari did not reveal why she left or her next move. However, a few weeks after her departure from ESPN, Cari sent some cryptic tweets that seemed to be aimed at her former place of employment. On 20th February 2020, she tweeted:

Hey, y'all! I haven't reached out in a minute. Just wanted to say I'm working and hustling and loving life. It feels good to work with those who value diversity and inclusion!

Read also

Alva Jay’s biography: age, net worth, is she still married?

In another tweet made the same day, she said:

It's so important to listen to and SEE those who don't look like you! If you're somewhere and you know you're not valued, but YOU know your WORTH... take that leap on faith! Bet on YOU ... ALWAYS!

Before her departure, she announced that she was interested in pursuing other interests. The news of Cari leaving ESPN was a big blow to her fans, who had already fallen deeply in love with her and her broadcasting expertise.

Acting career

Cari Champion's notable credits
Cari Champion attends the 2021 revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images

She has also taken part in the film industry. She has starred in several movies and TV shows as a producer and others as an actress. Cari Champion's notable credits include:

YearFilm/TV seriesRole
2008Dirty S*xy MoneyTV Reporter
2009Eleventh HourAnchorwoman
2009Lie to meReporter
2009The Young and the RestlessTelevision Reporter
2010Sympathy for DeliciousInternet Journalist
2010Cinema SalvationMarianne
2012CSI: Miami Female Reporter
2013The Bling RingFemale TV Reporter
2017 ZooviePenni Lou
2018Grown-ishCari Champion

Read also

Clara Fernandez’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Is Cari Champion married?

Who is Cari Champion's husband? The talented journalist is currently single and focusing on her career. She has not offered any information regarding her current relationships.

In 2014, however, she surprised her fans when she revealed Ryen Russillo, a coworker, as her boyfriend.

What is Cari Champion's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $4 million and an annual salary of $1 million.

Cari Champion's reaction to a racist and sexist tweet

In 2014, on Twitter, comedian Artie Lange launched an abusive tirade directed at Champion. Lange created a scenario presenting the journalist as a slave in tweets, encouraging r*pe and other non-safe thoughts for her.

His remarks drew widespread condemnation, and ESPN even issued a statement condemning his tweets. Later, after seeing the flaws in his racist and sexist remarks, the comic apologised to the reporter. On the other hand, Champion never took the tweets personally and went about her work without thinking about it.

Read also

Melyssa Davies’ biography: what is known about James Murray’s wife?

What is Cari Champion doing now?

Champion has joined CNN+ as a host of a weekly show for the subscription streaming channel. She hosts a weekly show about sports, culture, entertainment, and politics.

Cari Champion is known for her pretty smile and amazing presentation of sports news to viewers. She has achieved so much in her career through hard work and commitment. She is a great role model to both the young and the old in the media industry.

READ ALSO: Apostle Johnson Suleman's biography: family, ministry, net worth, prophecies

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Apostle Johnson Suleman. He is a renowned Nigerian televangelist and the current general overseer and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Apostle Suleman is well-known for his teachings, predictions, vast wealth, and numerous prophecies. His church has branches in several countries worldwide, with its headquarters in Auchi, Edo State.

Read also

Dez Machado’s biography: age, height, sister, net worth, boyfriend

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel