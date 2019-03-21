Cari Champion ESPN biography: husband, career, salary, net worth

Cari Champion is one of the names that come to mind when the word 'sports journalism' is mentioned. She is an American broadcast journalist who has worked as an anchor for ESPN's flagship program, SportsCenter. The television personality has also worked as a reporter for the Tennis Channel and as the host of ESPN2's First Take.

Cari Champion attends Culture Creators Hosts 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Cari Champion attracts a lot of attention from the media as well as from her fans. She has confidently claimed her place in the world of sports broadcasting journalism, a sphere that used to belong only to men.

Profile summary

Full name Cari Champion Gender Female Date of birth 1st June 1978 Age 44 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Pasadena, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Dylan Champion Mother Mariah Champion Siblings 2 brothers and 1 sister Education University of California, Los Angeles Profession Broadcast journalist and TV personality Net worth $4 million Instagram @carichampion Twitter @CariChampion Facebook @Cari Champion

Cari Champion's biography

The TV personality was born in Pasadena, California. She is the daughter of Dylan Champion (father) and Mariah Champion (mother). She has one older sister and two younger brothers.

How old is Cari Champion?

Cari attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & C*sino on December 07, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Cari Champion's age is 44 years as of 2022. She was born on 1st June 1978.

Where did Cari Champion go to school?

Cari received her studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She majored in English and minored in mass communications at the university.

Journalism career

The journalist began her career by working as a broadcaster for several TV stations before moving to West Virginia. Initially, she worked as a reporter at the Orange County News Channel before moving to WPTV-TV IN West Palm Beach.

Cari joined ESPN on 1st October 2012, working as a host. Cari Champion ESPN's initial task was hosting the sport's show known as First Take. In addition, she moderated the debates taking place between Skip Bayless and Stephen A Smith.

In early 2020, Cari announced her impending departure from ESPN after seven years, leaving a vacancy at SportsCenter. Her final day with the network was on 29th January 2022.

She revealed on Twitter:

After consulting with mentors, family and friends, I have come to the decision that it's time to leave ESPN. Over the past seven years, I've grown from hosting First Take to having my own show on SportsCenter and experiencing so much more in between.

Why did Cari Champion leave ESPN? Cari did not reveal why she left or her next move. However, a few weeks after her departure from ESPN, Cari sent some cryptic tweets that seemed to be aimed at her former place of employment. On 20th February 2020, she tweeted:

Hey, y'all! I haven't reached out in a minute. Just wanted to say I'm working and hustling and loving life. It feels good to work with those who value diversity and inclusion!

In another tweet made the same day, she said:

It's so important to listen to and SEE those who don't look like you! If you're somewhere and you know you're not valued, but YOU know your WORTH... take that leap on faith! Bet on YOU ... ALWAYS!

Before her departure, she announced that she was interested in pursuing other interests. The news of Cari leaving ESPN was a big blow to her fans, who had already fallen deeply in love with her and her broadcasting expertise.

Acting career

Cari Champion attends the 2021 revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

She has also taken part in the film industry. She has starred in several movies and TV shows as a producer and others as an actress. Cari Champion's notable credits include:

Year Film/TV series Role 2008 Dirty S*xy Money TV Reporter 2009 Eleventh Hour Anchorwoman 2009 Lie to me Reporter 2009 The Young and the Restless Television Reporter 2010 Sympathy for Delicious Internet Journalist 2010 Cinema Salvation Marianne 2012 CSI: Miami Female Reporter 2013 The Bling Ring Female TV Reporter 2017 Zoovie Penni Lou 2018 Grown-ish Cari Champion

Is Cari Champion married?

Who is Cari Champion's husband? The talented journalist is currently single and focusing on her career. She has not offered any information regarding her current relationships.

In 2014, however, she surprised her fans when she revealed Ryen Russillo, a coworker, as her boyfriend.

What is Cari Champion's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $4 million and an annual salary of $1 million.

Cari Champion's reaction to a racist and sexist tweet

In 2014, on Twitter, comedian Artie Lange launched an abusive tirade directed at Champion. Lange created a scenario presenting the journalist as a slave in tweets, encouraging r*pe and other non-safe thoughts for her.

His remarks drew widespread condemnation, and ESPN even issued a statement condemning his tweets. Later, after seeing the flaws in his racist and sexist remarks, the comic apologised to the reporter. On the other hand, Champion never took the tweets personally and went about her work without thinking about it.

What is Cari Champion doing now?

Champion has joined CNN+ as a host of a weekly show for the subscription streaming channel. She hosts a weekly show about sports, culture, entertainment, and politics.

Cari Champion is known for her pretty smile and amazing presentation of sports news to viewers. She has achieved so much in her career through hard work and commitment. She is a great role model to both the young and the old in the media industry.

