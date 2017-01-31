Apostle Johnson Suleman's biography: family, ministry, net worth, prophecies

Apostle Johnson Suleman is a hugely popular Nigerian televangelist and the current general overseer and senior pastor at Omega Fire Ministries International. His church is headquartered in Auchi, Edo State, and has branches in numerous countries across the globe. Johnson began serving in his current position in 2004 after serving as an assistant pastor at the Armor of God Church in Lagos for several years. Today we look at Apostle Johnson Suleman's biography.

Apostle Johnson Suleman preaching. Photo: @johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

Apostle Suleman is a popular figure in Nigeria for numerous reasons. These include his preaching, prophecies, immense wealth, and numerous prophecies. Here is a quick look at Apostle Suleman's biography.

Profile summary

Full name Johnson Suleman Gender Male Date of birth March 24 1971 Age 51 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Etsako West, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Auchi, Edo State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Imoudu Sule Marital status Married Wife Pastor Lizzie Suleman Children 4 daughters and 1 son Profession Televangelist and author Alma mater University of Benin Facebook Apostle Johnson Suleman Twitter @APOSTLESULEMAN Instagram @johnson_suleman_official

Apostle Johnson Suleman's biography

How old is Apostle Johnson Suleman now? The famous pastor was born on March 24 1971, in Edo State, Nigeria, and is currently 51 years old.

Who is the father of Johnson Suleman?

The apostle's father, Imoudu Sule, is a well-known business mogul and the current APC leader in Auchi, Edo State. Unlike his son, Imoudu professes the Muslim faith.

Which state is Apostle Johnson Suleman from?

Where is pastor Johnson Suleman from? The renowned pastor was born and brought up in Etsako West, Edo State, Nigeria. He now resides in Auchi, in the same state.

Apostle Johnson Suleman's educational background

Apostle Sulema attended local schools for his primary and secondary school education. He then enrolled in the University of Benin to pursue a bachelor's degree in mass communication. This was followed by a master's degree in human resource management and later a doctorate in the same field.

Is Apostle Johnson Suleman a professor?

No, he is not. While he has a doctorate in human resource management, he has not received the professor title yet since it comes with additional research and academic experience requirements.

The history of Apostle Johnson Suleman's ministry

One cannot write about the biography of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry without a mention of his captivating spiritual journey. A while after Suleman's birth, some prophets from Warri are said to have visited his parents' home in Benin State.

The prophets reportedly told the apostle's parents that they had a God-given message indicating that Suleman's sole purpose in life would be ministering in God's presence. The message did not sit well with Suleman's parents, who are staunch Muslims. They, therefore, disregarded the message and wanted nothing more to do with the prophets from Warri.

As Suleman continued to grow, his parents are said to have noticed that he behaved quite differently from his peers. He reportedly had a soft spot for the Christian religion even when accompanying his father to the mosque. While pursuing his secondary school education, Suleman became fully connected with Christianity.

In 1994, he was said to have received a revelation showing him how he would start his own ministry. This revelation was followed by the start of his tenure as an assistant pastor at the Armor of God Church in Lagos.

According to the world-famous pastor, the name of his church came from the revelation he got from God, stating that '…put an end to affliction; I am sending you with an Omega anointing.' Today, the church has a presence in numerous countries across the globe.

The apostle stated that Pastor Adeboye and the late Archbishop Bendonn Idahosa were his mentors.

Authorship

The renowned Nigerian preacher has written over twenty books. Here is a look at some of the most popular ones.

Accessing Deep Secrets

Converting Scriptures to Prayers

Deep Mystery of Speaking in Tongues

From Back Seat to The Front Seat

How To Cook Yourself in Prayers

Principles Driven Life: Your guide to handling trivial life issues.

Your Mother Had an Information for You

Prophecies

Besides his engaging sermons, Suleman is also popular for his numerous prophecies touching on numerous economic, political, and spiritual issues. Here are some of his most recent ones.

A fire outbreak in the eastern part of Nigeria.

A major TV Channel was burgled and razed down by a fire

An influx of strangers on the Nigeria border

Ebola is returning but not to Nigeria.

There will be an expose on the house of horror where kidnappers' victims are kept.

Fans of a veteran Yoruba musician crying over his demise

Joseph Biden's health needs urgent attention

A new terrorist faction is breaking out of Boko Haram.

Family life

Apostle Johnson Suleman has a wife known as Lizzie Suleman. Apostle Suleman's wife is a minister at the Omega Fire Ministry and is often seen sharing a podium with her husband. The two are blessed with five children: one son and four daughters. Here is a detailed look.

Favour Vanessa Johnson Suleman

Vanessa is Suleman and Lizzie's first-born child. She will turn i8 years on June 4, 2022. Most of her father's followers got to know about her when she appeared on the apostle's social media profiles on her 16th birthday.

Divine Johnson Suleman

Divine was born on August 17, 2006, and is the couple's second-born child. She has followed in her father's footsteps and become a preacher of the gospel. She is often seen conducting worship and prayer sessions in her dad's church.

Love Johnson Suleman

Love is Apostle Johnson's third child. She was born on June 7, 2008, and is almost turning 14 years.

Mirabel Johnson Suleman

Mirabel is Apostle Johnson's fourth child and his youngest daughter. She is widely considered the funniest of Apostle Johnson Suleman's daughters due to her great sense of humour.

Ebenezer Johnson Suleman

Ebenezer is Apostle Johnson Suleman's son and the last born of the family. His birthday falls on May 12.

Controversies

The famous pastor has had his fair share of controversies throughout his illustrious career. Here are some that really stood out.

The infamous 'kill Fulani herdsmen' order

In 2017, the apostle made some remarks that sparked a lot of controversy among Nigerians. The pastor had stated that if the herders were busy killing Christians and nothing was being done, then the Christians could kill the herders without anything happening.

The remarks were in response to the murders of more than 7,000 Nigerians by the Fulani herders. However, following the heated reactions by s huge section of Nigerians, the pastor said that his statement had been taken out of context.

The alleged romantic fling with Daniella Okeke

In 2017, a Nigerian online news outlet reported that the pastor had purchased a house worth N40 million for the popular actress Daniella Okeke. He is then said to have spruced it up with additions worth N120 million before handing it over to the actress. The allegations came after the pastor had been accused of being in an affair with Stephanie Otabo, a Canada-based singer.

Net worth

Johnson Suleman is listed among the richest pastors in Nigeria. According to Wothappen, his net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $10.5 million. The famous pastor reportedly generates his money from his ministries and the numerous business ventures under his name. One of his known businesses is the Hossana Oil and Gas, for which he is listed as the CEO.

Here is a look at some of his other businesses.

Oil and gas facilities

Printing press

Real estate properties

Several schools

Television channel

Water bottling company

Cars

Besides running a remarkably successful church ministry, the renowned pastor also has an enviable collection of properties, especially cars. Here are some of the vehicles in his garage today.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

Porsche Cayenne

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Prado

Apostle Johnson Suleman is undeniably one of the most popular Nigerian pastors today. His massive following in Nigeria and other parts of the world highlights his ever-growing popularity. Still, his fame and accomplishments have not come without a share of controversies.

