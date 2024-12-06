Reno Omokri has expressed great pleasure in the new record that Wizkid's album Morayo has recorded since it was released

In a post on X, he noted that the singer has been consistent with his music and has put the continent on a world map

Fans of the music star were happy to see the tweet as they taunted Davido, who just released his own album

Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has appreciated the creative prowess of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

The writer in a post on social media disclosed the records that Wizkid's Morayo has broken since it was released.

Reno Omokri speaks about Morayo's success. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@renomokri

Source: Instagram

According to him, Morayo has a broken African and global record to generate over one hundred million streams in two weeks.

Omokri mentioned that Wizkid was the king of Afrobeat and 001 of the African continent because of the success of his career and that of his latest album.

Reno Omokri says Wizkid was consistent

In his tweet, Omokri praised the Joro crooner for being consistent with his craft.

He further added that Morayo was currently the fastest selling album by an African or middle eastern artist.

Reno explained that Wizkid's consistent brilliance in music making has been helping other artists.

Recall that since Morayo's release, it has broken series of records around the world. It was named fans' favourite music on Billboard, beating Kendrick Lamar and other international stars.

Recently, a fast rising artist, Terry Apala, also gave Wizkid his flowers. He stated that he was not going to release a song this year because Wizkid and Morayo were the owner of December.

See the post here:

What fans said about Reno Omokri's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Reno Omokri about Wizkid's album. Here are some of the comments below:

@mz_esheza:

"Oya you don catch me. Big fact."

@leskivra:

"I dey wait make this place hot first, before I on AC."

@pwettybeth:

"Great moves."

@mz_ava_king:

"You are correct. But I nor still like you Reno."

@adorhrah:

"This is the only good thing that has come out from him, Big Bird."

@bomanniky1905:

"Anything this man said as long as it Wizkid it’s right."

@ego_ela:

"David I can’t find you."

@iam_nonnyj:

"As far as he's supporting Wizkid, am okay with the post."

@bebelacruz_:

"But literally wizzy is 001."

@thrifted_kitchen:

"Agbaya oshi, if this man is the only elder at home, ori omo tuntun go wo danudanu. If this is not instigating fight, then I don’t know what it is!"

Jada celebrates Wizkid

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's partner and baby mama marked her birthday and wrote him an appreciation note.

She spoke about motherhood and the singer and how he has been there for her and her children

Jada P noted that the singer made her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dreams.

Source: Legit.ng