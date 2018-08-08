50+ Bible verses on protection from enemies and harms to know

A Bible verse for protection will save you and your loved ones from destruction. Love your enemies, but fight the wrongs they do to you through prayers. You can accompany warfare prayers with fasting to overcome hard times. Choose Bible verses on protection from enemies and harms from this article.

Bible verses on protection from enemies and harm help you to access the spiritual realm when entering spiritual warfare against diseases, depression and mental health issues, hurtful gossip, financial struggles, strained family relationships, etc.

Powerful Bible verse for protection from enemies and harm

God's word is powerful in your mouth as it is in Jesus Christ's mouth. His protection means you are inaccessible to the enemy, no matter the circumstances. Therefore, trust that these scriptures are about God's protection.

Bible verses about protection from enemies

The devil attacks you through people, especially those dear to your heart. The friend, family, colleague, and other people you trust today can hurt you the most tomorrow. Use the following scriptures to pray for God's protection from someone you trusted who turned into an enemy:

Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. - Luke 10:19

Preserve me, O God, for in you I take refuge. - Psalm 16:1

We know that everyone who has been born of God does not keep on sinning, but he who was born of God protects him, and the evil one does not touch him. - 1 John 5:18

We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one. - 1 John 5:19

For I the Lord do not change; therefore you, O children of Jacob, are not consumed. - Malachi 3:6

He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken. - Psalm 62:2

Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near. - Luke 21:28

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. - Isaiah 41:10

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. - Psalm 46:1

Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life; you stretch out your hand against the wrath of my enemies, and your right hand delivers me. - Psalm 138:7

Bible verses on protection from evil

God protects everyone from physical, financial, psychological, and any other harm. If you feel threatened by someone or a situation, choose a powerful Bible verse for protection from evil from this list:

Submit yourselves, therefore, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. - James 4:7

The Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and bring me safely into his heavenly kingdom. To him be the glory forever and ever. Amen. - 2 Timothy 4:18

But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one. - 2 Thessalonians 3:3

The fear of the Lord leads to life, and whoever has it rests satisfied; he will not be visited by harm. - Proverbs 19:23

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. - Romans 8:28

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? - Romans 8:31

Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord. - Romans 12:19

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe. - Proverbs 18:10

The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life. - Psalm 121:7

Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you. - Genesis 28:15

Scriptures on protection from destruction

God loves people of all religions, races, ethnic groups, genders, ages, etc. He will save, protect, and guide you when you call upon Him. The only thing the Heavenly Father expects of you is absolute trust in His word. Here are scriptures on protection from destruction:

The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore. - Psalm 121:8

The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent. - Exodus 14:14

I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. - Psalm 121:1-2

Every word of God proves true; he is a shield to those who take refuge in him. - Proverbs 30:5

He will not let your foot slip—he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. - Psalm 121:3-4

The Lord watches over you—the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. - Psalm 121:5-6

Moses said to the people, “Do not be afraid. God has come to test you, so that the fear of God will be with you to keep you from sinning.” - Exodus 20:20

You are a hiding place for me; you preserve me from trouble; you surround me with shouts of deliverance. - Psalm 32:7

The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him. - Nahum 1:7

May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it. - 1 Thessalonians 5:23-24

Bible passages for protection during hard times

Troubles will tempt you to question God's promises. The devil wins when you denounce your faith in God during adversaries. Do not give him a chance to rejoice over your situation. Instead, seek God's help through these Bible passages for protection and believe He is working on your situation:

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you. - Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you. - So we can confidently say, “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?” - Hebrews 13:6

I have set the Lord always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken. - Psalm 16:8

The Lord redeems the life of his servants; none of those who take refuge in him will be condemned. - Psalm 34:22

This God—his way is perfect; the word of the Lord proves true; he is a shield for all those who take refuge in him. - Psalm 18:30

Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause. - I saiah 1:17

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. - Philippians 4:13

No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord and their vindication from me, declares the Lord. - Isaiah 54:17

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” - Psalm 91:1-2

Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. - Psalm 91:3-4

Bible verses about protection from danger

Your life is precious to God because He created you for a purpose. Your creator does not want you to die before your time, but the devil will celebrate if that happens. God's word gives you the power to overcome life-threatening situations. Proclaim a Bible verse for safety over yourself:

You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. - Psalm 91:5-6

A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you. You will only observe with your eyes and see the punishment of the wicked. - Psalm 91:7-8

If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,” and you make the Most High your dwelling, no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. - Psalm 91:9-10

For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways; they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone. - Psalm 91:11-13

You will tread on the lion and the cobra; you will trample the great lion and the serpent. - Psalm 91:13

“Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.” - Psalm 91:14-16

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. - Psalm 23:1-3

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. - Psalm 23:4

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. - Psalm 23:5-6

My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence. I call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies. - 2 Samuel 22:3-4

God's protection verses in time of need

Trial and temptations are only for a season. Do not lose hope no matter how long the situation lasts. Find motivation from testimonies of people who overcame worse conditions than yours. God was with them all along. These powerful Bible verses will strengthen you in the time of sorrow:

If you fully obey the Lord your God and carefully follow all his commands I give you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all the nations on earth. All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you obey the Lord your God. - Deuteronomy 28:1

The Lord will grant that the enemies who rise up against you will be defeated before you. They will come at you from one direction but flee from you in seven. - Deuteronomy 28:7

My God, whom I praise, do not remain silent, for people who are wicked and deceitful have opened their mouths against me; they have spoken against me with lying tongues. Psalm 109:1-2

With words of hatred they surround me; they attack me without cause. In return for my friendship they accuse me, but I am a man of prayer. They repay me evil for good, and hatred for my friendship. - Psalm 109:3-5

Appoint someone evil to oppose my enemy; let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is tried, let him be found guilty, and may his prayers condemn him. - Psalm 109:6-7

Help me, Lord my God; save me according to your unfailing love. Let them know that it is your hand, that you, Lord, have done it. - Psalm 109:26-27

While they curse, may you bless; may those who attack me be put to shame, but may your servant rejoice. May my accusers be clothed with disgrace and wrapped in shame as in a cloak. - Psalm 109:28-29

With my mouth I will greatly extol the Lord; in the great throng of worshipers I will praise him. For he stands at the right hand of the needy, to save their lives from those who would condemn them. - Psalm 109:30-31

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it. - 1 Corinthians 10:13

But let all who take refuge in you rejoice; let them ever sing for joy, and spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may exult in you. - Psalm 5:11

Bible verses on divine protection

The Lord sends his angels to protect you regardless of if you are aware or unaware of the danger ahead. Therefore, praying for His protection every morning is good, for you never know what might happen in the day. Find a scripture on divine protection from this list:

Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. - Ephesians 6:11

Even to your old age I am he, and to gray hairs I will carry you. I have made, and I will bear; I will carry and will save. - Isaiah 46:4

You are my hiding place and my shield; I hope in your word. - Psalm 119:114

Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken. - Psalm 34:19-20

It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man. - Psalm 118

We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed. - 2 Corinthians 4:8-9

As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today. - Genesis 50:20

Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him. Fear the Lord, you his holy people, for those who fear him lack nothing. - Psalm 34:8-9

Guard me, O Lord, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from violent men, who have planned to trip up my feet. - Psalm 140:4

Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. - 1 John 4:4

How does God protect us from our enemies?

God gives us the intuition to discern people's intentions toward us. You feel uneasy when you are near someone with negative plans and thoughts towards you. You will feel peaceful and at ease when you are around someone with good intentions for you.

How do you fight against your enemies?

Do not let people take advantage of you. Address things they do that hurt you, but if they do not change, avoid them or situations that enable them to use or hurt you. Lastly, forgive them and move on. Do not try to prove you were right because your peace of mind matters more.

What are the three powerful prayers?

The prayer of protection, transformation, and restoration will empower your physical and spiritual life. Seek the kingdom of God first, and the rest shall be added unto you.

What is the best prayer for protection?

Get a Bible verse for protection from these chapters; Deuteronomy 28, Psalm 109, Genesis 28, Psalm 34, Psalm 121, Romans 12, Isaiah 46, and Deuteronomy 31.

Read a Bible verse for protection from enemies and harm daily, and encourage yourself to press on. Do not fear what enemies play against you because the Lord watches over you and your city day and night. He will not let temptations that you cannot defeat come your way.

