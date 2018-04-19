National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees in 2022
Is the National Open University of Nigeria where you would like to further your education? Would you like to know more about National Open University of Nigeria courses and their fees? Read on.
The National Open University of Nigeria is a Federal Open and Distance Learning institution. It is Nigeria's largest tertiary institution in terms of student number and is popularly referred to as NOUN. NOUN takes pride in its flexibility of the delivery system, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reach the unreached.
The National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees
The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. If you are one such student who would like to study at NOUN, then here is everything you need to know about NOUN courses and how much you will need to pay to study at this institution of higher learning.
The National Open University of Nigeria courses available
Here is an up-to-date list of National Open University courses as they appear on the NOUN portal. Below is a breakdown of the various courses being offered currently. They are grouped according to the faculties.
Agricultural Sciences
Currently, The National Open University of Nigeria offers eight courses in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences. They include:
- B.Sc Agricultural Extension and Management
- B. Agric. (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development Option)
- B. Agric. (Crop Production and Protection Sciences Option)
- B. Agric. (Soil and Land Resources Management Option)
- B. Agric. (Agricultural Economics and Agro Business Option)
- PGD Agricultural Extension and Management
- B. Agric. (Aquaculture and Fisheries Management Option)
- B. Agric. (Animal Science Option)
Arts
In the faculty of arts, the institution offers these courses:
- M.A. Islamic Studies
- M.A. English
- BA Philosophy
- BA Yoruba
- BA Hausa
- BA Igbo
- BA Arabic Language and Literature
- M.A Christian Religious Studies
- PhD Christian Religious Studies
- PGD. Christian Religious Studies
- BA. Islamic Studies
- BA Christian Religious Studies
- BA French
- BA English
Centre for Entrepreneurship and General Studies (CE&GS)
In the Centre for Entrepreneurship and General Studies faculty, the institution offers this course:
- Access and General Studies
Education
The faculty of education has the highest number of courses. They include:
- B.Sc. (Ed) Human Kinetics
- BLIS - Library and Information Science
- B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education
- PhD Mathematical Education
- PhD Educational Technology
- PhD Science Education
- PhD Educational Administration and Planning
- BA (Ed) Early Childhood Education
- BA (Ed) English
- BA (Ed) French
- BA (Ed) Primary Education
- B.Sc.(Ed) Agricultural Science
- B.Sc.(Ed) Biology
- B.Sc.(Ed) Business Education
- B.Sc.(Ed) Chemistry
- B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science
- B.Sc.(Ed) Integrated Science
- B.Sc.(Ed) Mathematics
- B.Sc.(Ed) Physics
- M.Ed Guidance and Counselling
- M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning
- M.Ed. Educational Technology
- M.Ed. Science Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)
Health Sciences
In the faculty of Health Sciences, the institution offers the following courses:
- B.Sc Public Health
- (BNSc) Bachelor of Nursing Science
Management Sciences
The faculty of Management Sciences has the second-highest number of courses. They include:
- B.Sc. Transport Management
- M.Sc Entrepreneurship
- PGD Entrepreneurship
- PhD Business Administration
- PhD Public Administration
- B.Sc Banking and Finance
- B.Sc Accounting
- B.Sc Business Administration
- B.Sc Marketing
- B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
- B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
- BSc Public Administration
- Master of Business Administration (MBA)
- Master of Public Administration (MPA)
- MSc Business Administration
- MSc Public Administration
- PGD Business Administration
- PGD Public Administration
Sciences
These are the courses offered under the faculty of Sciences:
- PhD Information Technology
- B.Sc Physics
- B.Sc Biology
- B.Sc Chemistry
- M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options)
- PGD. Information Technology
- B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer Science
- B.Sc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- B.Sc. Information Technology
Social Sciences
The courses offered under the faculty of Social Sciences include:
- B.Sc Economics
- B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
- PhD Mass Communication
- PGD Economics
- PhD Peace Studies and Conflict resolution
- B.Sc Film Production
- B.Sc. Development Studies
- M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
- PGD Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Mass Communication
- B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- B.Sc. Political Science
- B.Sc. Tourism Studies
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- PGD Mass Communication
- PGD. Criminology and Security Studies
- PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
NOUN school fees
Cost-effectiveness is one of the objectives of the National Open University of Nigeria. Currently, it has 103 study centres spread across the country's geo-political zones. It also has a population of more than five hundred thousand students, proof of how much it strives to make education accessible.
The National Open University of Nigeria fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new students or continuing students.
NOUN school fees for undergraduates
For new students, the charges are:
- Registration fees - 6,000
- Caution deposit - 3,500
- Orientation fees - 1,500
- Matriculation fees - 1,500
- I.D. Card - 500
- Library fees - 3,000
- ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000
- E-Facilitation - 4,000
- JAMB Regularization - 6,000
- Result/Verification - 5,000
- Total compulsory fees - 36,000
For returning students pursuing undergraduate courses, the charges are:
- Registration fees - 6,000
- Library fees - 3,000
- ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000
- E-Facilitation - 4,000
- Total compulsory fees - 18,000
Postgraduate fees
New postgraduate students pay the following rates:
- Registration fees - 6,000
- Caution deposit - 3,500
- Orientation fees - 1,500
- Matriculation fees - 1,500
- I.D. Card - 500
- Library fees - 3,000
- ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000
- E-Facilitation - 4,000
- Result/Verification - 10,000
- Total compulsory fees - 35,000
Returning students pursuing the National Open University of Nigeria postgraduate courses pay the following rates:
- Registration fees - 6,000
- Library fees - 3,000
- ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000
- E-Facilitation - 4,000
- Total compulsory fees - 18,000
Project fees
Students also pay for projects whose rates depend on their academic levels. They are as follows:
- Undergraduates - N15,000
- Post-graduate Diploma - N25,000
- Masters - N40,000
Exam fees
Undergraduate and postgraduate students pay exam fees charged as follows:
- Undergraduates - N1,000 per course
- Postgraduates (PGD and Masters) - N2,000 per course
National Open University of Nigeria courses and requirements
The admission requirement to any of the National Open University of Nigeria courses mentioned above differs depending on the faculty and level of education. Nonetheless, the minimum requirement is 5 O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics. So, if you wish to confirm whether you met the requirement, select the faculty, program and entry-level to view the entry requirements.
It is mandatory to ensure you meet the programme's minimum requirements before applying and submitting your application.
How to apply for NOUN admission
To apply to join the university, follow these steps:
- Visit the National Open University portal for admissions.
- On the NOUN website home page, go to the Menu Bar, click on the “Apply for Admission” button.
- Select either to apply for NOUN Undergraduate Programme, NOUN Postgraduate Admission.
- Go to “Choose Faculty” (found at the left-hand side of the Noun Application page).
- Select the Faculty.
- Fill the displayed NOUN Online Application form.
- Click below to view the admission requirements for the selected programme.
- Click the “Apply” option to proceed.
- Take note of the NOUN admission application unique ID displayed. You will need it when printing the NOUN admission letter and for the NOUN admission process continuation.
- Click the ‘Continue‘ option.
- Select Bank Branch as payment type. You may choose other payment options to pay for the admission form online with your ATM/ Master Card.
- To continue with the Bank Branch Payment option, click the “Pay” option.
- Then, copy and take the generated Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number to any NOUN participating bank for payment.
After payment of the NOUN admission form fee at a bank branch,
- Perform steps 1 to 3 again.
- Go to the “Continue After Payment” option.
- Input the generated Unique ID, RRR number and programme.
- Click the “Proceed” option.
- Fill the online form. Note that all fields marked with a red star are compulsory, so do not skip any.
After filling the online form,
- Click the “Submit” option.
- Print the admission letter.
- Finally, visit the nearest study centre for screening. It must be the study centre you chose while filling the application form.
Note that the university does not have a separate NOUN student portal for checking of students (NOUN admission list).
Frequently asked questions
Apart from the details, these questions and answers would guide prospective students on what to expect from the institution.
How much is the fees for National Open University of Nigeria?
NOUN is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. Its students pay between 18,000 and 36,000 Naira. The rate differs depending on the student's level of education.
What are the courses offered in National Open University of Nigeria?
The institution offers exceptional academic programmes tailored to meet the specific needs of the global economy. The courses cut across arts, education, law, health, social, physical agricultural and management sciences. The programmes are offered at different academic levels.
Do National Open University graduates go for NYSC?
The National Open University of Nigeria is among Nigeria's top 25 best academic institutions. In January 2020, it hit a new milestone after it announced that all graduates from the institution would be going for the NYSC.
Is the National Open University certificate recognized in Nigeria?
The National Open University of Nigeria is the only institution of tertiary learning recognized as an Open and Distance Learning institution. More than ten institutions across the country provide distance learning programmes. However, NOUN is the only one recognized.
Do NOUN students receive lectures?
Since NOUN is an Open and Distance Learning institution, it does not offer lectures as the typical classroom setup. However, it has student centres spread across the country. The study materials are presented to students as printed materials, audio and videotapes, TV and radio broadcasts, CD and ROMS. Classes are also offered over the internet.
How many years does it take to study NOUN?
Most programmes offered at NOUN are covered within four years. They can run for a maximum of eight years.
How many semesters does NOUN run in a year?
The institution offers two semesters of study every year.
Is NOUN full time or part time?
No, NOUN is not a part time institution. Students are required to study full time for a given number of hours. Depending on your workload, you can combine your studies and work.
Now that you know which National Open University of Nigeria courses are offered by the institution and how much fees you need to pay, you can decide. And good luck while pursuing your higher education.
