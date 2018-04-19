National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees in 2022

Is the National Open University of Nigeria where you would like to further your education? Would you like to know more about National Open University of Nigeria courses and their fees? Read on.

The National Open University of Nigeria is a Federal Open and Distance Learning institution. It is Nigeria's largest tertiary institution in terms of student number and is popularly referred to as NOUN. NOUN takes pride in its flexibility of the delivery system, cost-effectiveness, and ability to reach the unreached.

The National Open University of Nigeria courses and fees

The university prides itself on its quality courses that attract students each year. If you are one such student who would like to study at NOUN, then here is everything you need to know about NOUN courses and how much you will need to pay to study at this institution of higher learning.

The National Open University of Nigeria courses available

Here is an up-to-date list of National Open University courses as they appear on the NOUN portal. Below is a breakdown of the various courses being offered currently. They are grouped according to the faculties.

Agricultural Sciences

Currently, The National Open University of Nigeria offers eight courses in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences. They include:

B.Sc Agricultural Extension and Management B. Agric. (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development Option) B. Agric. (Crop Production and Protection Sciences Option) B. Agric. (Soil and Land Resources Management Option) B. Agric. (Agricultural Economics and Agro Business Option) PGD Agricultural Extension and Management B. Agric. (Aquaculture and Fisheries Management Option) B. Agric. (Animal Science Option)

Arts

In the faculty of arts, the institution offers these courses:

M.A. Islamic Studies M.A. English BA Philosophy BA Yoruba BA Hausa BA Igbo BA Arabic Language and Literature M.A Christian Religious Studies PhD Christian Religious Studies PGD. Christian Religious Studies BA. Islamic Studies BA Christian Religious Studies BA French BA English

Centre for Entrepreneurship and General Studies (CE&GS)

In the Centre for Entrepreneurship and General Studies faculty, the institution offers this course:

Access and General Studies

Education

The faculty of education has the highest number of courses. They include:

B.Sc. (Ed) Human Kinetics BLIS - Library and Information Science B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education PhD Mathematical Education PhD Educational Technology PhD Science Education PhD Educational Administration and Planning BA (Ed) Early Childhood Education BA (Ed) English BA (Ed) French BA (Ed) Primary Education B.Sc.(Ed) Agricultural Science B.Sc.(Ed) Biology B.Sc.(Ed) Business Education B.Sc.(Ed) Chemistry B.Sc.(Ed) Computer Science B.Sc.(Ed) Integrated Science B.Sc.(Ed) Mathematics B.Sc.(Ed) Physics M.Ed Guidance and Counselling M.Ed. Educational Administration and Planning M.Ed. Educational Technology M.Ed. Science Education Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Health Sciences

In the faculty of Health Sciences, the institution offers the following courses:

B.Sc Public Health (BNSc) Bachelor of Nursing Science

Management Sciences

The faculty of Management Sciences has the second-highest number of courses. They include:

B.Sc. Transport Management M.Sc Entrepreneurship PGD Entrepreneurship PhD Business Administration PhD Public Administration B.Sc Banking and Finance B.Sc Accounting B.Sc Business Administration B.Sc Marketing B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development B.Sc. Entrepreneurship BSc Public Administration Master of Business Administration (MBA) Master of Public Administration (MPA) MSc Business Administration MSc Public Administration PGD Business Administration PGD Public Administration

Sciences

These are the courses offered under the faculty of Sciences:

PhD Information Technology B.Sc Physics B.Sc Biology B.Sc Chemistry M.Sc Information Technology (Internet Options) PGD. Information Technology B.Sc. Mathematics/Computer Science B.Sc. Mathematics B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology B.Sc. Computer Science B.Sc. Information Technology

Social Sciences

The courses offered under the faculty of Social Sciences include:

B.Sc Economics B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies PhD Mass Communication PGD Economics PhD Peace Studies and Conflict resolution B.Sc Film Production B.Sc. Development Studies M.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies PGD Mass Communication B.Sc. Mass Communication B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution B.Sc. Political Science B.Sc. Tourism Studies M.Sc. Mass Communication M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution PGD Mass Communication PGD. Criminology and Security Studies PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

NOUN school fees

Cost-effectiveness is one of the objectives of the National Open University of Nigeria. Currently, it has 103 study centres spread across the country's geo-political zones. It also has a population of more than five hundred thousand students, proof of how much it strives to make education accessible.

The National Open University of Nigeria fees differ depending on the student's level of education and whether they are new students or continuing students.

NOUN school fees for undergraduates

For new students, the charges are:

Registration fees - 6,000

Caution deposit - 3,500

Orientation fees - 1,500

Matriculation fees - 1,500

I.D. Card - 500

Library fees - 3,000

ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000

E-Facilitation - 4,000

JAMB Regularization - 6,000

Result/Verification - 5,000

Total compulsory fees - 36,000

For returning students pursuing undergraduate courses, the charges are:

Registration fees - 6,000

Library fees - 3,000

ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000

E-Facilitation - 4,000

Total compulsory fees - 18,000

Postgraduate fees

New postgraduate students pay the following rates:

Registration fees - 6,000

Caution deposit - 3,500

Orientation fees - 1,500

Matriculation fees - 1,500

I.D. Card - 500

Library fees - 3,000

ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000

E-Facilitation - 4,000

Result/Verification - 10,000

Total compulsory fees - 35,000

Returning students pursuing the National Open University of Nigeria postgraduate courses pay the following rates:

Registration fees - 6,000

Library fees - 3,000

ICT Administrative Charges - 5,000

E-Facilitation - 4,000

Total compulsory fees - 18,000

Project fees

Students also pay for projects whose rates depend on their academic levels. They are as follows:

Undergraduates - N15,000

Post-graduate Diploma - N25,000

Masters - N40,000

Exam fees

Undergraduate and postgraduate students pay exam fees charged as follows:

Undergraduates - N1,000 per course

Postgraduates (PGD and Masters) - N2,000 per course

National Open University of Nigeria courses and requirements

The admission requirement to any of the National Open University of Nigeria courses mentioned above differs depending on the faculty and level of education. Nonetheless, the minimum requirement is 5 O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics. So, if you wish to confirm whether you met the requirement, select the faculty, program and entry-level to view the entry requirements.

It is mandatory to ensure you meet the programme's minimum requirements before applying and submitting your application.

How to apply for NOUN admission

To apply to join the university, follow these steps:

Visit the National Open University portal for admissions. On the NOUN website home page, go to the Menu Bar, click on the “Apply for Admission” button. Select either to apply for NOUN Undergraduate Programme, NOUN Postgraduate Admission. Go to “Choose Faculty” (found at the left-hand side of the Noun Application page). Select the Faculty. Fill the displayed NOUN Online Application form. Click below to view the admission requirements for the selected programme. Click the “Apply” option to proceed. Take note of the NOUN admission application unique ID displayed. You will need it when printing the NOUN admission letter and for the NOUN admission process continuation. Click the ‘Continue‘ option. Select Bank Branch as payment type. You may choose other payment options to pay for the admission form online with your ATM/ Master Card. To continue with the Bank Branch Payment option, click the “Pay” option. Then, copy and take the generated Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) number to any NOUN participating bank for payment.

After payment of the NOUN admission form fee at a bank branch,

Perform steps 1 to 3 again. Go to the “Continue After Payment” option. Input the generated Unique ID, RRR number and programme. Click the “Proceed” option. Fill the online form. Note that all fields marked with a red star are compulsory, so do not skip any.

After filling the online form,

Click the “Submit” option. Print the admission letter. Finally, visit the nearest study centre for screening. It must be the study centre you chose while filling the application form.

Note that the university does not have a separate NOUN student portal for checking of students (NOUN admission list).

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the details, these questions and answers would guide prospective students on what to expect from the institution.

How much is the fees for National Open University of Nigeria?

NOUN is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. Its students pay between 18,000 and 36,000 Naira. The rate differs depending on the student's level of education.

What are the courses offered in National Open University of Nigeria?

The institution offers exceptional academic programmes tailored to meet the specific needs of the global economy. The courses cut across arts, education, law, health, social, physical agricultural and management sciences. The programmes are offered at different academic levels.

Do National Open University graduates go for NYSC?

The National Open University of Nigeria is among Nigeria's top 25 best academic institutions. In January 2020, it hit a new milestone after it announced that all graduates from the institution would be going for the NYSC.

Is the National Open University certificate recognized in Nigeria?

The National Open University of Nigeria is the only institution of tertiary learning recognized as an Open and Distance Learning institution. More than ten institutions across the country provide distance learning programmes. However, NOUN is the only one recognized.

Do NOUN students receive lectures?

Since NOUN is an Open and Distance Learning institution, it does not offer lectures as the typical classroom setup. However, it has student centres spread across the country. The study materials are presented to students as printed materials, audio and videotapes, TV and radio broadcasts, CD and ROMS. Classes are also offered over the internet.

How many years does it take to study NOUN?

Most programmes offered at NOUN are covered within four years. They can run for a maximum of eight years.

How many semesters does NOUN run in a year?

The institution offers two semesters of study every year.

Is NOUN full time or part time?

No, NOUN is not a part time institution. Students are required to study full time for a given number of hours. Depending on your workload, you can combine your studies and work.

Now that you know which National Open University of Nigeria courses are offered by the institution and how much fees you need to pay, you can decide. And good luck while pursuing your higher education.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

