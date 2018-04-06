Top 80 attitude quotes for Facebook status: Splendid collection

Maintaining a positive outlook on life helps one achieve great success in their personal and professional life. You can help yourself and others maintain this positivity by sharing positive content on social media. If you have been looking for the best attitude quotes for Facebook, we have you covered.

The best attitude quotes for Facebook convey your thoughts at the moment. They should be laconic and bright. Posting something witty will make people think about the depth of the quoted words.

Top attitude quotes for Facebook status

Attitude is crucial because it influences one's ability to move through the world. Below is a compilation of amazing quotes you can use as your Facebook status.

Short Facebook attitude quotes

If you need a caption for your picture on Facebook, use a short quote. These wise words will remind your audience to adopt a positive mindset. Besides, they will make you appear wise in front of your friends and followers.

Weakness of attitude becomes weakness of character. - Albert Einstein

Excellence is not a skill. It's an attitude. - Ralph Marston

For success, attitude is equally as important as ability. - Walter Scott

Adopting the right attitude can convert negative stress into positive things. - Hans Selye

A positive attitude can really make dreams come true - it did for me. - David Bailey

Reject your sense of injury, and the injury itself disappears. - Marcus Aurelius

Our attitude toward life determines life's attitude towards us. - John N. Mitchell

Attitude is everything. - Diane von Furstenberg

The ideal attitude is to be physically loose and mentally tight. - Arthur Ashe

Civilization is a method of living, an attitude of equal respect for all men. - Jane Addams

Attitudes are more important than facts. - George MacDonald

There are no menial jobs, only menial attitudes. - William J. Brennan, Jr.

When you are thwarted, it is your own attitude that is out of order. - Meister Eckhart

Vanity can create a very cruel space for you if you don't know how to manage it. - Lady Gaga

The only disability in life is a bad attitude. - Scott Hamilton

Best attitude status quotes

Every human being is unique and has different abilities. Those who exploit their full potential refuse to be weighed down by unfavourable circumstances. If you want to retain a positive mindset regardless of what you are experiencing, post one of the following quotes.

Ability is what you're capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it. - Lou Holtz

Choosing to be positive and having a grateful attitude is going to determine how you're going to live your life. - Joel Osteen

Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people whom we personally dislike. - Oscar Wilde

The reactionary is always willing to take a progressive attitude on any issue that is dead. - Theodore Roosevelt

Our environment, the world in which we live and work, is a mirror of our attitudes and expectations. - Earl Nightingale

Eagles come in all shapes and sizes, but you will recognize them chiefly by their attitudes. - E. F. Schumacher

If you get a diagnosis, get on therapy, keep a good attitude and keep your sense of humour. - Teri Garr

The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take total responsibility for our attitudes. That's the day we truly grow up. - John C. Maxwell

Our lives are not determined by what happens to us but by how we react to what happens, not by what life brings us but by the attitude we bring to life. - Wade Boggs

My general attitude to life is to enjoy every minute of every day. I never do anything with a feeling of, 'Oh God, I've got to do this today.' - Richard Branson

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. - Maya Angelou

Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation. - Brian Tracy

Whenever you're in conflict with someone, there is one factor that can make the difference between damaging your relationship and deepening it. That factor is attitude. - William James

Thought-provoking Facebook status quotes

Many times, human beings feel beaten by life because of the way they respond to situations. Feeling beaten is something that all of us experience at some point in life. The heaviness that comes with it can be eradicated by posting one of the wise quotes below.

Your attitude is like a box of crayons that colour your world. Constantly colour your picture grey, and your picture will always be bleak. Try adding some bright colours to the picture by including humour, and your picture begins to lighten up. - Allen Klein

You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you, and in that, you will be mastering change rather than allowing it to master you. - Brian Tracy

If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort. Eventually, you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges. - Pat Riley

It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come. - Dalai Lama

Attitude and enthusiasm play a big part in my life. I get excited about the things that inspire me. I also believe in laughing and having a good time. - Dwayne Johnson

A healthy attitude is contagious but don't wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier. - Tom Stoppard

A positive atmosphere nurtures a positive attitude, which is required to take positive action. - Richard M. DeVos

I think a lot of times we don't pay enough attention to people with a positive attitude because we assume they are naive or stupid or unschooled. - Amy Adams

Commitment, belief, and a positive attitude are all important if you're going to be a success, whether you're in sports, in business or, as in my case, anthropology. - Donald Johanson

I am responsible. Although I may not be able to prevent the worst from happening, I am responsible for my attitude toward the inevitable misfortunes that darken life. - Walter Anderson

Chaotic people often have chaotic lives, and I think they create that. But if you try and have inner peace and a positive attitude, I think you attract that. - Imelda Staunton

Some of us pray demands. Some of us pray complaints. Some of us pray knowing, and some of us pray not knowing. But prayer is the attitude that you hold in your heart. - Iyanla Vanzant

Our judgments judge us, and nothing reveals us, exposes our weaknesses, more ingeniously than the attitude of pronouncing upon our fellows. - Paul Valery

Motivational Facebook statuses on attitude

Motivation is a pathway to change our feelings, thoughts, and behaviour. It enhances our well-being and personal growth and gives us a sense of purpose. If you want to motivate your Facebook friends and followers, post one of the quotes below.

If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden. - Frances Hodgson Burnett

When the negative thoughts come, and they will. They come to all of us. It’s not enough to just not dwell on it. You’ve got to replace it with a positive thought. - Joel Osteen

We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars. - Oscar Wilde

Your attitude can take you forward or can take you down. The choice is always yours. - Catherine Pulsifer

Convince yourself every day that you are worthy of a good life. Let go of stress, breathe. Stay positive, all is well. - Germany Kent

Do not allow negative thoughts to enter your mind, for they are weeds that strangle confidence. - Bruce Lee

Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you. - Walt Whitman

Nobody can be all smiley all the time, but having a good positive attitude isn’t something to shrug off. - Yogi Berra

Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think. - Benjamin Disraeli

A positive mindset is something every human can work on, and everyone can learn how to enrol in it. - Deeksha Arora

To be a great champion, you must believe you are the best. If you’re not, pretend you are. - Muhammad Ali

The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude. - Marie Osmond

It's a little magic trick you can play on yourself. Whenever you feel sad and lonely, just smile and close your eyes. Do it as many times as you have to. - Genki Kawamura

Amazing attitude quotes for Facebook

Did you know being positive helps you have a stronger immune system? Positive thinking renders a positive effect on health by lowering stress and improving overall well-being. If you want to be lively, energetic and healthy, use the quotes below to remind yourself and others of the importance of being positive.

Count your blessings. Focus on what you’ve got. Spread the positive vibes. - Jyoti Patel

Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking. - Zig Ziglar

Having a positive attitude isn’t wishy-washy, it’s a concrete and intelligent way to view problems, challenges, and obstacles. - Jeff Moore

When a happy person comes into the room, it is as if another candle has been lit. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Be positive. Your mind is more powerful than you think. What is down in the well comes up in the bucket. Fill yourself with positive things. - Tony Dungy

Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you. - Mary Lou Retton

I always like to look at the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter. - Walt Disney

Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude. - Thomas Jefferson

Two things define you: Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything. - George Bernard Shaw

Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely. - Roy T. Bennett

It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are, or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it. - Dale Carnegie

If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment. - Marcus Aurelius

The greater part of our happiness or misery depends upon our dispositions and not upon our circumstances. - Martha Washington

New attitude status quotes

Keeping a positive mindset is not always possible. As a human being, you will always have days when you feel overwhelmed by life. During such moments, you can post a new status on Facebook. The options below will uplift your mood and that of your friends and followers.

Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden. - Cormac McCarthy

I believe the single most significant decision I can make on a day-to-day basis is my choice of attitude. - Charles W. Swindoll

When you take control of your attitude, you take control of your life. - Roy T. Bennett

Our attitude towards others determines their attitude towards us. - Earl Nightingale

Attitude is your acceptance of the natural laws or your rejection of the natural laws. - Stuart Chase

It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome. - William James

Your attitude is more important than your capabilities. Similarly, your decision is more important than your capabilities. - Jack Ma

Our attitudes control our lives. Attitudes are a secret power working twenty-four hours a day, for good or bad. It is of paramount importance that we know how to harness and control this great force. - Irving Berlin

Every man is free to rise as far as he’s able or willing, but the degree to which he thinks determines the degree to which he’ll rise. - Ayn Rand

People do not seem to realize that their opinion of the world is also a confession of character. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

There is little difference in people, but that little difference makes a big difference. That little difference is attitude. The big difference is whether it is positive or negative. - Robert Collier

When my attitudes are right, there is no barrier too high, no valley too deep, no dream too extreme, no challenge too great for me. - Charles W. Swindoll

Having a positive mental attitude is asking how something can be done rather than saying it can’t be done. - Bo Bennett

What is attitude?

Attitude refers to feelings or opinions about something or someone. It is a way of behaving that is caused by one's feelings or opinions.

What are Facebook quotes?

These are words said by other people that you can quote on your Facebook status. They can be used as captions for pictures or posted without photos.

How do you write a good status on Facebook?

You can write something positive that will not offend, shame, or belittle other Facebook users. If you are unsure of what to type, you can post one of the quotes above.

Many people use attitude quotes for Facebook to encourage friends and followers on their timelines. These quotes are fantastic because they help in developing a positive mindset in life.

