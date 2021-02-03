Top 35+ Valentine messages for boyfriend to make him feel special

Valentine's Day excites many, especially those who are in romantic relationships. As you prepare to dress up for your man, surprise him with a special dinner or gift, or whatever you plan to do, also remember to express your feelings and love for him with words. Check out this list of Valentine messages for boyfriend. You will find several heart-warming messages to send your sweetheart. Alternatively, read the messages to him or print them on his Valentine gifts.

Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate romance and love. So, the best way to express love is to determine your partner's "love language" and express your love that way. His love language might be words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. Besides this, remember to accompany your romantic gestures with compliments. Simple and genuine compliments in the form of love messages can mean a lot to your boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

Valentine messages for boyfriend that are not cheesy

On Valentine's Day, couples show their love for one another by exchanging cards, gifts, and romantic messages. Additionally, most couples spend quality time with each other on this day. As you plan or hope to have a beautiful Valentine, here are some cute Valentine messages you can send your boyfriend on that day:

I am really into you, and there is no better day than this one to tell you so. Who needs money when I am rich with the love that you give to me? I love you.

You have given me the world, and I will love you beyond words. As time passes, nothing is sweeter and more precious than our love. I am the luckiest woman in the world! Happy Valentine's!

Sometimes, I look for my carriage because I swear this love is a fairytale, and you are my Prince Charming! I will be yours as long as the waves wash up on the shore.

To my white knight on Valentine's Day, I never knew that someone like you even existed, but thank you for taking my heart and filling it with love. Baby, you won't be disappointed.

Girl meets boy; girl falls in love with boy; girl loves boy with all of her heart. That is our Valentine's love story. I feel lucky to say, "See that guy? He's mine."

To my hunky Valentine, you make my heart flutter and my pulse race. You are my only Valentine, and I could not imagine anyone better to spend it with. I want you to be mine today, tomorrow, and forever.

No Valentine's Day card can perfectly say how much you mean to me. You are my sweetheart, and I love you. I believe this is the beginning of a brighter future together.

I love you, baby, not just on Valentine's Day but every day. The only thing that looks good on me this Valentine is you. You wipe away my tears and hold me when I am afraid. You are everything I need.

You are my bae, my one and only, my sweetie, my superhero, my knight in shining armor, and my Valentine. I want to be with you and only you for today and every other Valentine's Day.

You are the keeper of my heart and soul, and I entrust you to keep them safe. I love you more than words can describe; love is the sweetest gift you have ever given me.

You hold the key to my heart, light up my life, and fill my heart with love. I've never been so madly in love. I think about you all the time, I want to see you 24/7, I miss you like crazy. I feel so alive when I'm with you. You make me the happiest person worldwide.

When you asked where I wanted to go for Valentine's Day, I would follow you anywhere you want to take me. It would not be a heart-pounding Valentine's Day without you. I love you, babe.

I would go anywhere and do anything with you because I care. I will always follow you — Happy Valentine's Day to my tough man who sometimes cries in sad movies. I love everything about you!

I could stare at you all day. I would do anything to be with you forever. You are the one for me, and I'm so grateful for having you in my life.

People think being together daily kills the Valentine's Day magic, but not us. I waited for this day to make you feel loved and appreciated, and I will never stop doing that. I'm still crazy about you.

Long Valentine messages for boyfriend

Many perceive Valentine's Day as a day of romance, love, and tenderness. Here are some beautiful words you can write on the Valentine's Day cards, T-shirts, and other gifts you plan to give your boyfriend:

A smile comes to my face when I see you, and a spark comes into my eyes when I kiss you. You truly spin my world with your love. Happy Valentine's Day to you, my love.

The strength of your love and your faith in me empowers me to do the impossible. Something about your love gives me the strength and happiness I have been looking for.

To the love of my life, I promise to love you and spend each Valentine's Day with you. Nothing else in this world completes me like you.

I did not know the strength of love until I fell for you; now, your love is my strength and weakness. Happy Valentine's Day to the man I love the most. Your presence in my life is a blessing.

You came into my life, and everything changed for good. Let us make this Valentine's Day memorable with many beautiful memories. May we always hold hands, and may there be trust in our love forever.

Cheers to the man I love, and have a wonderful Valentine's Day. No one can have my heart other than you! Your love is sweeter than chocolate, pizza, jollof rice, and every other food I love.

Your love makes me feel content with life. My heart sings joyfully every day I wake up knowing we are together. I am so fortunate to call you "My Valentine." I'm so lucky to have a boyfriend as amazing as you.

I am lucky to have found you and hope to be with you for the rest of my life. Forever would be a long time without you, but with you, it doesn't seem long enough.

I love you beyond the rain, stars, and moon. I love and cherish you and am so lucky to have my white knight in my life! You've swept me off my feet and made my life complete.

Thank you for accepting my flaws and always making me feel special. You always stand by me and never give up on me. Thanks for all the love, and happy Valentine's Day, babe.

Love is all about bringing the best in your lover, and I am thankful to you for helping me find myself when I was lost. You are the reason behind my smiles and why my soul shines bright.

Valentine's Day used to make me sad and lonely, but with you in my life, I want to shout from the rooftops how in love I am with the man of my dreams. Next to you is my favorite place to be.

I adore you; you amaze me daily, and I will cherish our love forever. I wish to spend many Valentine's Days with the man who makes my heart soar with freedom and love.

I always thought the perfect guy was a dream — someone out of a movie or a book — until I met you. You are my ideal man and mean the absolute world to me. Valentine's Day is just another day to go out of my way to tell you so!

Some people search far and wide for their soul mates. Today reminds me of how lucky we are for crossing paths. Never doubt my love for you on this Valentine's Day and forever.

Valentine messages for boyfriend long distance

The best thing you can do for your long distance boyfriend is to give him attention on Valentine's Day. Proper communication can help you have a deeper emotional connection with each other on this day. Here are some lovely Valentine messages you can send your boyfriend to maintain a deep connection and healthy communication with him:

February is the month of strong and courageous men like you. Some women need red roses, a bottle of wine, and a box of chocolates to feel romantic. I only need you.

No tear trickles down my cheeks when you are in my heart. You filled my heart with love and romance. I may not be your first date, kiss, or love, but I want to be your last everything.

Love is a fire; it cannot be extinguished if it inflames. A massive fire burns in my heart. It's my love for you. You and me — it doesn't get any better than us. I wish I could give you the world for Valentine's Day. Will you settle for my heart?

If I were to sit back and watch our love story on a movie screen, it would surely be my favorite movie ever. Everything in life is a little sweeter knowing I can share it with you.

I love where we've been and where we are. But I love where we're going. Happy Valentine's Day — my love, life, heart, and forever valentine. Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.

Happy Valentine's Day to the best boyfriend ever! Thank you for making my world such a fantastic place. You're my happily-ever-after, my forever love, and the hero of my heart.

We've had our ups and downs, and even though the road isn't always smooth, it always leads us home, back to each other. You're a great boyfriend, and I love sharing this adventure with you. Happy Valentine's Day

The sun is brighter today, the sky is higher, and the Earth is nicer! Valentine's Day has knocked at the window. Life is more colorful when we are together.

For my boyfriend living across the miles, through our love transcends borders, our love feelings bind us much stronger today and always. You're all I ever hoped for in a boyfriend, and nothing makes me happier than knowing we're together.

I couldn't have dreamed you into existence because I didn't even know I needed you. You must have been sent to me. Love is all we need. Well, that and food, a little alcohol, and our phones. I love you!

Even a big bouquet of roses would be nothing if you were not here with me this Valentine's Day. Your love is like gravity and always pulling me in.

If I were to make one out of a thousand wishes this Valentine's Day, it would be you. How you love me mesmerizes and inspires me to love with all my soul.

To the sweetest man on Earth, thank you for being you and showing me what true love means on Valentine's Day and every other day of the year for many years to come.

My dream came true when you stepped into my life. I wish our love grows daily and our bond strengthens with time. I want us to bond for life. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

You hold the key to my heart, which is wholly locked because it is all yours. My past was empty without you; my today and future are complete with you. My life is full of love, excitement, and everything that means the world to me.

How can you wish your boyfriend a happy Valentine?

Here are some beautiful messages you can send a boyfriend on Valentine's Day:

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock, and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

I love you through all the seasons and time. Cheers to another Valentine's Day with the love of my life and many more.

Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day, my love. I am so glad you are mine.

I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the man of my dreams. You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate. I love you.

What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. Thanks for being you and for being mine.

How do you write a Valentine's love message?

Below are some lovely words to write on a Valentine's love letter or gift card for a boyfriend:

To the most amazing man I am lucky to call my man, Happy Valentine's Day.

I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Every day I wake up next to you, it feels like Valentine's Day. You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you.

Here’s to a Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, food, and love. Thank you for standing by my side through thick and thin.

To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do — wishing you a beautiful day filled with all the love and happiness you deserve.

How do you make a guy feel special on Valentine's Day?

You can send your boyfriend these romantic messages on Valentine's Day:

You make me laugh and smile every day. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day to the man I love most.

You’re the best friend anyone could ask for. Love you a million. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!

You’re my soulmate; I love you forever. Let’s celebrate the day of love together in style. Champagne, chocolate, and dinner! Happy Valentine’s Day.

Being with you is like living in a fairytale. Only it’s real. I love you so much. I will love you until the end of time.

Here’s to another beautiful day with you by my side. I’d spend a thousand lifetimes with you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

How do you say Happy Valentine to your boyfriend?

These are some of the most incredible things to say to a boyfriend on Valentine's Day:

I was thinking of the best gift for this Valentine, and then I remembered that you have my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day.

You’re the love of my life. I never want to be without you. Thank you for being the most loving Valentine in the whole world.

I’m so glad we could spend this time together. Same time next year? I hope we make it to the next Valentine’s Day in one piece! I love you.

You might thank Cupid, but I’d like to thank my awesome sense of humor for bringing us together.

Happy Valentine’s Day. The only thing I constantly need is you. Every day, I spend part of my time thinking about you; I will never stop loving you.

How do you wish your love on Valentine's Day?

Here are romantic words you can say to your boyfriend on Valentine's Day:

Your love renews my strength; your smiles give me a reason to be cheerful, and I want to keep loving you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I always dreamt of spending this Valentine with you; now, my dreams have become a reality. Happy Valentine’s Day to the best boyfriend.

While other girls are hoping for flowers and chocolates on Valentine’s Day, I only hope for my boyfriend’s heart. But the flowers and chocolates are highly recommended!

You are someone I would fight for; I am ready to make sacrifices to prove how much I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Every memory of you is fun and pleasant; I am blessed with an angel in a man’s body. Happy Valentine’s Day, love.

You can copy these Valentine messages for boyfriend as they are and send them to your man. Alternatively, let these messages inspire and guide you when writing romantic messages for your man on Valentine's Day.

