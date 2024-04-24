A Nigerian lady's video explanation of a JAMB oral English question went viral on TikTok, providing invaluable guidance to prospective candidates

With clarity and precision, she broke down the question, sharing expert tips and strategies for excelling in oral English exams

She identified the correct answer and explained why others were incorrect, empowering students with the knowledge and confidence to succeed

A Nigerian lady explained a JAMB oral English question for prospective candidates, which rapidly gained popularity on TikTok.

In the viral video, the young lady provided a comprehensive breakdown of how to approach oral English questions.

The lady gave out the correct answer. Photo credit: @xandrasho

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, she identified the correct answer and articulately explained why the other options were incorrect, as shown by @xandrasho.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng