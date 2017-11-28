Full meaning of NAPTIP in Nigeria and its functions in 2023

Nigeria is among the countries with the highest human trafficking rates in the world. Many organizations like NAPTIP are helping the government to stop this crime. They teach the public how this illegal act affects the victims and society, how they can spot human traffickers and victims, how to protect themselves from human traffickers, how to help the victims, and so on. This article expounds on NAPTIP's meaning and how the agency fights human trafficking in Nigeria.

Since the vulnerable, the marginalized, and defenseless are the main targets of human trafficking, NAPTIP cares about every community member (men, women, and children). One of the ways the organization protects them is by teaching society the signs of human trafficking activities around them so that they can report to the authorities.

NAPTIP's meaning and its functions

NAPTIP stands for the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons. The non-profit public entity was created on July 14, 2003, under the Trafficking in Persons Enforcement and Administration Act 2003. NAPTIP has offices in 32 states in Nigeria, and since the agency's inception, over 400 human trafficking offenders and more than 200 sexual offenders have been sentenced between 2006 and 2023. Below are the primary functions of NAPTIP:

1. It ensures the laws against human trafficking are enforced

NAPTIP ensures laws enacted by the Nigerian government against human trafficking are effective. It has established a system for monitoring human trafficking activities on trans-borders. The system also helps the agency to identify suspicious movements and persons.

The agency can arrest, detain, and prosecute offenders. Also, it has a team of investigators, lawyers, and prosecuting counsels who ensure the law punishes the perpetrators.

Also, NAPTIP can trace, seize, detain, or retain any property the agency believes was used in committing offenses for investigation and prosecution. They can enter, search premises suspected of being used for crimes, and close them.

2. NAPTIP rescues human trafficking victims

NAPTIP officials blocked an attempt to smuggle ten children from Nigeria to Russia during the 2018 World Cup in June. This is only one of the many cases where the organization has saved human trafficking victims. Its teams of investigators and prosecuting counsels undergo strategic training that helps them detect human trafficking activities and rescue the victims.

3. It implements strategies aimed at preventing human trafficking

The agency uses a set of tactics that have revolutionized the battle against human trafficking in Nigeria. For instance, NAPTIP collaborates with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), judges, and prosecutors to fight GBV cases.

In most cases, gender-based violence is an important driver of human trafficking. People from abusive homes are more vulnerable to emotional or financial exploitation by traffickers. Therefore, they can easily be lured by strangers who eventfully force them into sex work, manual and domestic labor, and child labor. Thousands of women and children from Nigeria are trafficked abroad, especially to Europe.

Since traffickers use the internet (emails and social media) to trap their victims, NAPTIP has partnered with Meta (Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp owners) and NCMEC (United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children) to tackle online child exploitation. Also, the organization launched the NAPTIP iReporter app in collaboration with the Canadian government.

On top of that, the NAPTIP Service Charter, NAPTIP Disability Inclusion Policy, policy documents, and Audio-Visual Materials have been translated into braille for the deaf and blind.

4. NAPTIP investigates and prosecutes the perpetrators of human trafficking

The agency investigates crimes that promote or are connected to human trafficking directly or indirectly. From 2004 to 2023, 599 human traffickers NAPTIP arrested have been found guilty.

Everyone is encouraged to report human trafficking and any form of modern slavery on the NAPTIP iReporter app. Some of the crimes you can report for NAPTIP to investigate are:

Kidnapping

Exploitive labor for adults

Child labor

Prostitution and sex work

Illegal immigrants

Illegal organ harvesting/donation

Forced marriage

Purchase/sale of persons

Deceptive recruiting for labor/services

Debt bondage

5. It creates public awareness and encourages people to fight human trafficking

NAPTIP sensitizes people about how human traffickers operate. For example, the agency held a bus campaign in collaboration with the ARK Group. The campaign was funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (a department of the Government of Canada), and it taught people how to look for signs of human trafficking while using public buses and vehicles.

Also, NAPTIP teaches the public how to help human trafficking victims heal emotionally and mentally. Some may be exposed to HIV/AIDS, infections, substance abuse, and mental/emotional health risks like anxiety, guilt, shame, depression, memory loss, stigma, and trauma.

6. NAPTIP researches about human trafficking and related crimes

NAPTIP does in-depth research about human trafficking and related crimes to help the government and the people understand how these crime rings operate. The findings usually help the public and government adopt effective preventive and defensive mechanisms.

For instance, the NAPTIP statistics from 2019 to 2022 revealed that 61% of human trafficking cases occur within the country, while 39% are cross-border trafficking through land borders and by road transportation. These findings helped the public and public transport stakeholders to be vigilant in looking out for signs and reporting suspected cases of human trafficking.

7. It counsels and rehabilitates survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery

NAPTIP provides rehabilitation programs to human trafficking and modern slavery victims to help them heal emotionally and mentally. Some victims are exposed to HIV/AIDS, infections, substance abuse, and mental/emotional health risks like anxiety, guilt, shame, depression, memory loss, stigma, and trauma.

All rescued victims are taken to NAPTIP shelters, where experienced social workers, medical experts, trained volunteers, and educators care for them. They are taught vocational skills like knitting, weaving, beads making, fashion design, catering, beauty and hairdressing, hat making, and photography. The agency also teaches the public how to help the survivors heal once they leave the shelters.

8. NAPTIP protects human trafficking victims and witnesses

NAPTIP has 13 shelters across Nigeria that protect victims and survivors. Any witnesses are also offered protection. Most missing people cases in Nigeria are triggered by families reporting suspicions directly related to human trafficking. The constitution provides for the witness protection agreement in writing. It must be entered into by the relevant agency, the witness (or each related person (parent or guardian of a minor)).

9. It can deport anyone involved in trafficking in persons

NAPTIP deals with matters connected with the extradition and deportation of persons convicted of trafficking of persons. One of the top convictions was the extradition of a high-profile female trafficker to Italy on March 8, 2023, to serve a 13-year jail term.

NAPTIP gets mutual legal assistance from the Nigerian government and other countries, under the supervision of the Minister, extradition and deportation of people involved in human trafficking.

10. It collaborates with government bodies within and outside Nigeria whose functions are similar to those of the agency

NAPTIP facilitates the exchange of scientific and technical information concerning or relating to trafficking in persons with government bodies within and outside Nigeria.

The agency can exchange experts and share information about the identities, locations, and activities of persons suspected of being involved in human trafficking and related crimes. It can also move proceeds or properties derived from trafficking in persons and related offenses.

When was NAPTIP established?

NAPTIP was established on July 14, 2003, by the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2003.

What are the objectives of NAPTIP?

The Anti-Trafficking Act established NAPTIP with the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of human trafficking and modern slavery and counsel/rehabilitate the victims/survivors.

What are the functions of NAPTIP?

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has many functions in Nigeria. Below are the main ones:

It ensures the laws against human trafficking are enforced.

NAPTIP rescues human trafficking victims.

It implements strategies aimed at preventing human trafficking.

NAPTIP investigates and prosecutes the perpetrators of human trafficking.

It creates public awareness and encourages people to fight human trafficking.

NAPTIP researches about human trafficking and related crimes.

It counsels and rehabilitates human trafficking and modern slavery survivors.

NAPTIP protects human trafficking victims and witnesses.

It can deport anyone involved in trafficking in persons.

It teams up with state bodies within/outside Nigeria whose operations are similar to the agency's.

What is the average NAPTIP salary?

The average salary for a Principal Intelligence Officer, an IT Support Analyst, and an Intelligence Officer working at NAPTIP is N149,450.

Is NAPTIP recruiting job seekers?

You should be careful with fake authors advertising NAPTIP Recruitment for 2023. The agency will take action against such activities and has warned the public to shun these false recruitment editorials to avoid exploitation.

How do I contact NAPTIP offices in Nigeria?

You can contact NAPTIP offices through these channels:

Address: No. 2028, Dalaba Street, Wuse Zone 5, FCT Abuja, Nigeria

No. 2028, Dalaba Street, Wuse Zone 5, FCT Abuja, Nigeria Toll-free line: 0800CALLNAPTIP (08002255627874)

0800CALLNAPTIP (08002255627874) Phone: 07030000203

07030000203 Shortcode: 627

627 Email: info@naptip.gov.ng

Where is the headquarters of NAPTIP?

The NAPTIP office in Abuja is the agency's headquarters. The offices are in Abuja FCT at Zone 5, Plot 2028 Dalaba Street, Wuse 904101.

Where is the NAPTIP office in Lagos?

The Lagos Zonal Command is at 165 Oba Ladejobi Street, G.R.A, IKeja Ikeja Lagos State.

The NAPTIP logo

The logo has white, blue, and black colors with justice scales and the name "NAPTIP " at the center. The coat of arms of Nigeria is at the top of the word "NAPTIP."

NAPTIP online presence

The agency shares information with the public through its official social media pages, YouTube channel, and website. Below are the links to those platforms:

Platform Link Facebook @NaptipNigeria Instagram @officialnaptipnigeria X (Twitter) YouTube NAPTIP NIGERIA Website naptip.gov.ng

Now that you know NAPTIP's meaning, functions, and contact details, you can be instrumental in helping the agency fight human trafficking in Nigeria by reporting suspicious activities around you.

