What are the seven seals of Revelation, and what do they represent?

The seven seals of the Book of Revelation are a series of symbolic events described in chapters 5 to 8 of the Bible. They represent God's divine judgment and the unfolding of the end times. The Lamb (Jesus Christ) opens these seals as part of the apocalyptic vision given to John. Learn more about the seven seals of Revelation and what they represent.

The seven seals are one of a series of end-times judgments from God. Photo: Ballyscanlon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The seven seals are a prophetic vision that some Christian scholars and theologians believe is a sign of the last judgment. These seals include the emergence of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, each symbolising different aspects of the tribulations that precede Christ's return.

The seven seals of Revelation

The seven seals are one of a series of end-times judgments from God. They are found in Revelation 6:1-17 and Revelation 8:1-5. As each of the seven seals is broken, a picture or representation of events that took place on the earth during that seal period is described. Here are the seven seals of Revelation with Bible verses and what they represent.

1. A rider on a white horse

The first seal reveals a rider on a white horse carrying a bow and wearing a crown. As the first seal was opened, according to Revelation 6:1-2, apostle John wrote:

And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see. And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.

This first seal symbolises Jesus as a conqueror who has already defeated sin through His death and resurrection and continues to overcome evil by transforming believers' lives. The rider on the white horse carries a bow, which many believe represents victory, purity, and truth. The rider's crown shows authority and power, pointing to Jesus as King.

However, some view this as the spread of the gospel and the initial victory of Christ's message. In contrast, others interpret it as a deceptive peace or the emergence of the Antichrist, signalling the beginning of the end times.

2. A rider on a red horse

The second seal reveals a rider on a red horse, symbolising war and bloodshed. Photo: B-C-Designs

Source: Getty Images

The second seal reveals a rider on a red horse, holding a sword, symbolising war and bloodshed. The rider is given a sword and the power to take peace from the earth, leading to widespread violence and conflict. As per Revelation 6:3-4, John said:

And when he had opened the second seal, I heard the second beast say, Come and see. And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.

This seal also represents a time of strife when nations and people turn against one another, resulting in chaos and destruction. The horse's red colour emphasises the bloodshed and turmoil unleashed during this phase.

3. A rider on a black horse

The third seal unveils a rider on a black horse holding a pair of scales, signifying famine and economic hardship. According to the book of Revelation 6:5-6, John wrote:

And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand. And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.

The voice accompanying this vision speaks of food being measured and sold at extremely high prices, highlighting scarcity and inflation. This seal shows a time of hunger and hard living for many people.

4. A rider on a pale (or green) horse

The fourth seal reveals a rider on a pale horse. Photo: fstop123

Source: Getty Images

The fourth seal reveals a rider on a pale horse. Describing the fourth horse in the book of Revelation 6:7-8, John wrote:

And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see. And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

The pale horse in the fourth seal of the Apocalypse represents Death, who is accompanied by Hell and given power over a quarter of the earth. This symbolises a time when many people will die from war, hunger, disease, and attacks by wild animals. The horse's pale colour represents sickness and death, showing how widespread and terrible this time will be.

5. Martyred souls

The fifth seal shows the souls of martyrs who died for Jesus during the great tribulation. These souls are under an altar, crying out to God, asking when He will bring justice for their deaths. Describing the fifth seal in Revelation 6:9-11, John said:

And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellow servants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.

The souls of martyrs are given white robes, symbolising their purity and victory, and told to wait a little longer until more believers are martyred. This seal also shows God's care for His faithful followers and promises of justice at the right time.

6. Earthquake, sun, moon and stars

The sixth seal brings terrifying natural events, including an earthquake, a solar eclipse, a blood moon, and falling stars. Describing what he saw when the sixth seal opened, John wrote in Revelation 6:12-14:

And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs when she is shaken of a mighty wind. And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together, and every mountain and island was moved out of their places.

These events show the power of God's judgment, causing everyone—rich and poor, powerful and weak—to hide in fear, knowing that the day of God's wrath has come.

The seventh seal brings a moment of silence in heaven. Photo: Andreswd

Source: Getty Images

7. Silence in heaven

The seventh seal brings a moment of silence in heaven for about half an hour, which represents the calm before the final judgment of the earth. After this, seven angels are given trumpets to announce more of God's judgment. According to Revelation 8:1, apostle John describes the seventh seal as follows:

And when he had opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour.

The seventh seal shows God's mercy by giving a short pause before the next judgment and His anger because even stronger events will happen afterwards. It starts a new, more intense part of what God is doing.

What are the seven seals in Revelation?

Below are the seven seals in the Book of Revelation:

A rider on a white horse

A rider on a red horse

A rider on a black horse

A rider on a pale (or green) horse

Martyred souls crying out for justice under the altar.

Terrifying natural events, including earthquakes, darkened sun, and falling stars.

Silence in heaven and the introduction of the seven trumpets.

What do the seven seals symbolise?

In the Bible, the seven seals symbolise events that will occur on Earth between Christ's time and his second coming.

What is the difference between the 7 seals and the 7 trumpets?

The seven seals introduce the events of the end times, starting with war and famine. The seven trumpets bring stronger, more intense judgments, like natural disasters and plagues. The seals set the stage while the trumpets announce more severe consequences.

What is the meaning of the book with seven seals?

In the Bible's Book of Revelation, the Book with Seven Seals is a symbolic scroll that represents the end of the world, the Last Judgment, and the coming of the New Jerusalem.

What happens after the 7th seal is broken?

When the seventh seal is broken, heaven has silence for about half an hour. Then, seven angels are given trumpets to sound, and each trumpet brings a more intense judgment on the earth, including disasters and plagues.

What does the number seven symbolise?

The number seven is considered a symbol of spiritual perfection, completion, and a tipping point. The Book of Revelation marks the climax of good and evil.

The seven seals of Revelation are a series of symbolic seals that are opened by the Lamb of God, releasing judgments and apocalyptic events. They are described in Revelation 6:1–17 and 8:1–5. In John's vision, the seven seals hold closed a scroll in heaven, and as each seal is broken, a new judgment is unleashed on the earth.

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about where to start reading the Bible. The Bible is the leading book among Christians, providing an in-depth understanding of Christian living. However, with several books and chapters, as a beginner, you might need help figuring out where to start reading it.

Reading the Bible is one thing, and understanding and practising what the Good Book says is another. If you want to read the Bible effectively, you should know how to go about it. Read this article for several beginner tips for reading the Good Book.

Source: Legit.ng