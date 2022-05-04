Earlier, JAMB has sent important updates regardings its do's and don't for the 2022 UTME examination

The nation's exam body through its head, public affairs and protocols, Fabian Benjamin in Abuja, urged candidates to print notification slip

Meanwhile, JAMB also directed candidates to visit its website to check for further information regarding the forthcoming exercise

Ahead of the start of this year's examination, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, April 30, urged all candidates that registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their 2022 UTME notification slips.

JAMB director of information and technology services, Mr Fabian Okoro, made this disclosure while noting the exercise commenced on Saturday, April 30, Premium Times reports.

Candidates that registered for the examination that would begin from May 6 through 14, are qualified to carry out the exercise.

Candidates are expected to print their JAMB slip which contains important information needed for the JAMB and 2022 UTME exams. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

The JAMB director said:

"All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions, and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year."

Why you should print the JAMB slip

The exercise is compulsory for all candidates as the slip contains the exam venue, date, session and time of the examination, BBC Pidgin added.

JAMB is the entrance exam for people seeking admission into the Nigerian public and private universities, write.

How to print JAMB slip

According to the statement by Fabian, candidates were urged to visit the JAMB - https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting/PrintExaminationSlip and;

Click on 2022 UTME slip printing Then insert your JAMB registration number or email or GSM number to print, in the space provided. Print out your slip.

Please note that you will be able to reprint your slip from the 28th of April 2022.

How to reprint JAMB slip without E-mail

Visit the JAMB reprinting Portal via, https://portal.jamb.gov.ng/ExamSlipPrinting/PrintExaminationSlip.

Enter your JAMB Registration Number in the space provided.

Finally, click on Print Examination Slip to know your 2022 UTME exam date, time, venue and centre.

2022 JAMB slip retrieval

There are some JAMB candidates who carelessly misplaced their slip, so if you fall in this category, jamb has successfully enabled their portal to help you get another slip. Or check:

JAMB Website HERE

How much will it cost me to reprint my JAMB slip at a cyber cafe?

Reprinting should not cost you more than 200 Naira, most business centers will charge you 100 or slightly above that.

All you have to do is to locate the nearest business center or you can go straight to the accredited Center where you did your registration.

Note: It is important to note that you do not need to visit a CBT centre before you can print out your slip, you can do so with your personal computer.

It is advisable to print out at least two copies so as to file one in your files.

