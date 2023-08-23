An excited father has been applauded online over his remarkable gesture to is daughter who recently graduated

The brilliant girl who bagged a degree in Aeronautical Engineering was gifted a fine house by her father

Social media users have taken turns to shower accolades on the young lady with many wishing to be celebrated

A Facebook user identified as Evan Chinaza has shared photos to showcase the parental love and support from a father to his daughter.

The man shared pictures of the proud father handing over a remarkable gift given to his daughter.

Dad appreciates daughter for making him proud

He presented his daughter with a house as a token of appreciation for her achievement of graduating with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

Evan Chinaza, who was in awe of the amazing gesture reiterated the challenges that often come with graduation.

He said:

"Money is good, honestly. This house is a gift for being a graduate. But so many face new struggles after graduation, sometimes even more daunting than those encountered during their time in school. Nonetheless, congratulations to her."

Reactions as dad gifts daughter a house following her graduation

The gesture has garnered widespread attention on social media, with netizens applauding the father's generosity and celebrating the daughter's remarkable achievement.

Chinaza said:

"Money good oh. Work hard to secure good future for your children, let them not come and suffer like you oh."

See the post shared on Facebook below:

Daughter receives house gift from dad

