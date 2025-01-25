The federal government has announced a new programme for Nigerian youths to gain a deeper knowledge of renewable energy.

The programme offers 12 months of intensive training in renewable energy systems and leadership development

It is open to all Nigerian graduates; however, candidates must meet certain requirements to qualify for the programme

Nigerian graduates have been invited to apply for the NextGEN RESCO Program, launched by the Ecological Innovation Empowerment Initiative (EIEI) in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

According to a statement on the REA website, the 12-month programme aims to nurture a new generation of skilled professionals in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

Nigerian graduates to apply for Next GEN RESCO Programme Photo credit: pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

It added that selected applicants must gain technical and leadership skills tailored to the renewable energy sector.

The statement reads:

"Application Now Open! Federal Government Set to Empower 60 Outstanding Young Nigerians as REA, NAPTIN, EIEI Launches the NEXTGEN RESCO Programme:

"In a bid to close the skills gap in the renewable energy sector and empower young leaders, furnishing them with the requisite skills to lead in the fast-growing clean energy sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in partnership with the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and the Ecological Innovation Empowerment Initiative (EIEI) have launched the NEXT GEN RESCO Programme.

'Now open for application to young prospective Nigerians, the 12-month long programme offers 60 successful applicants with a unique opportunity to gain quality industry knowledge, learn from industry experts and collaborate with key stakeholders in the energy sector.

Program details

REA said that after the 12-month programme, the NEXTGen RESCO Cohorts will have the opportunity to secure active roles in private sector companies in Nigeria.

It added:

"The programme will include intensive training on renewable energy systems and leadership development, hands-on experience with leading companies in the sector, networking opportunities with industry leaders and professionals, and internship placements to tackle real-world challenges and solutions in the renewable energy landscape."

Criteria to be selected

REA said interested Nigerians must meet the following requirements to be selected.

Graduates with a 3.5 CGPA and above.

Applicants with a maximum of two years of post-graduate experience.

Applicants with strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Female applicants are highly encouraged to apply.

Candidates currently serving in Abuja are also eligible to apply.

