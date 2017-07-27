150 Hausa names and their meanings: List for boys and girls
Did you know there are about 53 million people from the Hausa community spread across Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Benin, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Chad, and the Central African Republic? In Nigeria, this community mainly occupies the northwestern side. There are many Hausa names for boys and girls for parents to choose from.
The Hausa language is part of the Chadic group of the Afro-Asiatic family. It is infused with Arabic words as a result of Islamic influence. As a result, many Hausa names have Arabic and Islamic influence.
Hausa names and their meanings
Are you looking for a Hausa name for your little girl or boy? Check out these amazing Hausa names and their meanings.
Hausa names for males
There are many male Hausa names with good meanings. Hopefully, you will get a suitable one for your little boy.
Hausa boy names starting with the letters A and B
There aren't many Christian Hausa names because the community is mainly Muslim. Even so, there are names drawn from the Old Testament that are similar in both religions. Below are amazing options for parents looking for names starting with the first two letters of the alphabet.
- Abara: The remaining son who was born after his successors' death
- Adare: One born at night
- Ali: Noble or excellent
- Aminu: A reliable and trustworthy person
- Amir: A ruler, prince, or commander
- Anaruwa: The water bearer
- Arzika: A male child whose mother undergoes severe child labour before birth
- Auta: The last child in a family
- Baki: Black in complexion
- Bako: One born after the arrival of visitors in a household
- Balarabe: A male child born on a Wednesday
- Bara: A male child born after his siblings are all females
- Bashir: A person who brings good news
- Bawa: A child brought up by another woman (not his biological mother)
- Bilal: A companion of the prophet
Names starting with the letters D to G
Welcoming a baby brings immense joy to a family. Parents looking for names starting with the letters D to G should consider the options below.
- Danasabe: A child born on a Saturday
- Dandawo: A male child born when his mother was pounding millet to prepare Hura
- Danjuma: A male child born on a Friday
- Dangali: The only son in a family
- Danladi: A male child born on a Sunday
- Danlami: A male child born on a Thursday
- Daran: A son born at night
- Dari: One born during a period of excess cold
- Fari: One with a fair complexion
- Faruq: A person who distinguishes the truth from falsehood
- Faisal: A decisive person
- Fuad: My heart
- Gaddo: An inheritor
- Gambo: A son born after twins
- Gowon: A rainmaker
- Guntau: A short man
Names starting with the letters H to K
Choosing a name with a meaning that resonates with you is crucial as it becomes your child's identity for the rest of their lives.
- Hana: A child born in a family while they are mourning a family member
- Hassan: The first boy in a set of twins
- Hussain: The second boy in a set of twins
- Habib: The beloved one
- Hadi: A calm person
- Hafiz: A guardian or protector
- Hamzah: A lion
- Hankurau: An extremely patient husband
- Imam: A leader
- Jalil: The exalted one
- Jamal: Beauty and grace
- Jariri: One who was extremely thin at the time of birth
- Jibril: An archangel
- Jigo: An only son born in a family of girls, so he is their leader
- Jika: The grandson of a person
- Kadad’e: One born after his parents have been barren for years before he was born
- Kasuwa: A male child born on market day
- Kulau: The most loved male child in a family
- Korau: One born when his mother was divorced
Names starting with the letters M and N
If you are looking for a meaningful name starting with the letters M and N, check out the options below.
- Maidawa: A child born in a season when his father harvested plentiful bundles of Guinea-corn
- Maifari: One born during the drought season
- Maigero: A child born in a season when his father harvested abundant bundles of Millet stalks
- Maikasuwa: A trader or a merchant
- Maikudi: A rich or wealthy person
- Mailahiya: A calm and easygoing person in the community
- Maiwake: A child born in a season when his father harvested a lot of beans
- Makao: A child born when it was raining cats and dogs
- Nahantsi: Born at dawn
- Nagoma: The tenth male child in a family
- Nagona: One born at the farm
- Nomau: A child born during the farming season
Names starting with the letters R to Z
Here are names starting with the letters R to Z for your little boy.
- Rago: A ram
- Rashidi: A rightly guided and mature person with true faith
- Sarki: One who bears a king's name in a kingdom
- Shibkau: A child born during the sowing season
- Tahir: A pure person
- Tanko: A brother to female children in a family
- Tanimu: A boy born on Litinnin or Monday
- Tawaye: A brother to a twin.
- Tunau: One born after his mother took a long time before she conceived another pregnancy
- Umar: A lifetime
- Usman: A companion
- Yarima: A prince
- Yohance: Yahweh is gracious or merciful
Hausa names for girls
Choosing what to call your child can be daunting, especially if you do not wish to follow your community's naming system. Fortunately, there are many Hausa girl names to choose from, and we hope you find the perfect one for your little girl.
Female Hausa names starting with the letters A to E
Here are cute girl names starting with the first five letters of the alphabet.
- Abarta: A female child born after her siblings had all died
- A'isha: Alive or prosperous
- Alheri: The charitable one
- Akilah: A clever or bright girl
- Aminah: Safe, secure, and protected
- Anaca: Friendly and flowery
- Anaya: God has shown favour
- Araga: A remaining daughter in a household after her siblings pass away
- Asabe: Born on a Saturday
- Asma'u: Loftier or a more eminent person
- Atikah: Clear or pure
- Aunika: A sweet face
- Deloo: The first girl born after three boys
- Dena: A bright ornament
- Djamila: A peaceful woman
- Dura: A well-fed girl
- Elham: An inspiring person
Female Hausa names starting with the letters F to J
Check out these lovely names starting with the letters F to J. Some of them are common in Arabic and Swahili communities.
- Fa'idah: Benefit or advantage
- Fa'iqah: An excellent person or one who surpasses expectations
- Fa'izah: The victorious one
- Faɗimatu: Premature child
- Fara: A joyful person or the cause for rejoicing
- Fatima: One who abstains
- Gamila: A gorgeous woman
- Gimbiya: A princess
- Habibah: A beloved child
- Hakuri: A wife who is extremely patient with people in her community
- Halimah: A gentle person
- Hamidah: An appreciative person
- Hasana: A beautiful girl
- Hira: A chatty girl
- Iesha: One who is alive
- Iman: Faith or belief
- Jamilah: A beautiful, elegant, and graceful girl
- Jummai: Born on a Friday
Hausa girl names starting with the letters K to N
Your precious girl deserves a name that reflects her nature and character. Check out some amazing options below.
- Kadada: A daughter born of related couples
- Kamaria: The moon
- Kando: The first daughter born in a family of three to four male children
- Kayra: A peaceful and unique girl
- Kubra: A great or senior person
- Kuluwa: A daughter who is the most loved in a family
- Kyauta: Gift or present
- Kyawo: A beautiful girl
- Ladi: Born on a Sunday
- Latifah: A kind, gentle, or refined woman
- Lubabah: Innermost essence
- Mansurah: A victorious woman
- Maimuna: The fortunate or blessed one
- Nabilah: A noble or magnanimous woman
- Nafisah: A precious and delicate gem
- Na'imah: Enjoying God's bounty
- Nissi: The beloved one
Hausa girl names starting with the letters R to S
Here are names starting with the letters R to S for your baby.
- Rabi'ah: The fourth child
- Rahmah: A kind and compassionate person
- Rashidah: A rightly-guided woman
- Safiyah: Pure or serene
- Sakinah: Tranquility or peace of mind
- Salimah: A safe, sound, and healthy woman
- Samirah: A jovial companion
- Samu: A female child born after the parent has long been waiting for childbirth
- Samukelisiwe: We have received a gift
- Sarauniya: A queen
- Shekara: A child who makes a year in her mother's womb before she was to birth
- Shukriyah: Thanksgiving
- Sumayyah: A proper name
Hausa girl names starting with the letters T to Z
Check out these fantastic names starting with the letters T to Z.
- Talatu: Born on a Saturday
- Tanoma: Born during the farming season
- Tsakani: A middle birth in a family
- Uwani: My mother
- Yada: A female born after the passing away of siblings but with a tradition
- Yatsohi: A daughter born to old parents
- Zahrah: A flower, blossom, or splendour
- Zakiyyah: Pure and chaste
- Zaytun: Translates to olive
- Zubaydah: A radiant woman or the cream of the crop
Which country speaks Hausa?
Hausa people can be found in Niger and Nigeria. About half of Niger's population comes from this community, while the Hausa people make up about a fifth of Nigeria's population.
What is the Hausa religion?
Most people from this community are devout Muslims. They believe in Allah and in Muhammad as his prophet.
How do you say hello in Hausa?
You say Sannu when saying hello in this language. You should stress the first syllable of this word.
Have you been looking for Hausa names to give to your son or daughter? We hope you find a perfect fit from the list above.
