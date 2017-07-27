150 Hausa names and their meanings: List for boys and girls

Did you know there are about 53 million people from the Hausa community spread across Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Benin, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Chad, and the Central African Republic? In Nigeria, this community mainly occupies the northwestern side. There are many Hausa names for boys and girls for parents to choose from.

The Hausa language is part of the Chadic group of the Afro-Asiatic family. It is infused with Arabic words as a result of Islamic influence. As a result, many Hausa names have Arabic and Islamic influence.

Hausa names and their meanings

Are you looking for a Hausa name for your little girl or boy? Check out these amazing Hausa names and their meanings.

Hausa names for males

There are many male Hausa names with good meanings. Hopefully, you will get a suitable one for your little boy.

Hausa boy names starting with the letters A and B

There aren't many Christian Hausa names because the community is mainly Muslim. Even so, there are names drawn from the Old Testament that are similar in both religions. Below are amazing options for parents looking for names starting with the first two letters of the alphabet.

Abara: The remaining son who was born after his successors' death

The remaining son who was born after his successors' death Adare: One born at night

One born at night Ali: Noble or excellent

Noble or excellent Aminu: A reliable and trustworthy person

A reliable and trustworthy person Amir: A ruler, prince, or commander

A ruler, prince, or commander Anaruwa: The water bearer

The water bearer Arzika: A male child whose mother undergoes severe child labour before birth

A male child whose mother undergoes severe child labour before birth Auta: The last child in a family

The last child in a family Baki: Black in complexion

Black in complexion Bako: One born after the arrival of visitors in a household

One born after the arrival of visitors in a household Balarabe: A male child born on a Wednesday

A male child born on a Wednesday Bara: A male child born after his siblings are all females

A male child born after his siblings are all females Bashir: A person who brings good news

A person who brings good news Bawa: A child brought up by another woman (not his biological mother)

A child brought up by another woman (not his biological mother) Bilal: A companion of the prophet

Names starting with the letters D to G

Welcoming a baby brings immense joy to a family. Parents looking for names starting with the letters D to G should consider the options below.

Danasabe: A child born on a Saturday

A child born on a Saturday Dandawo: A male child born when his mother was pounding millet to prepare Hura

A male child born when his mother was pounding millet to prepare Hura Danjuma: A male child born on a Friday

A male child born on a Friday Dangali: The only son in a family

The only son in a family Danladi: A male child born on a Sunday

A male child born on a Sunday Danlami: A male child born on a Thursday

A male child born on a Thursday Daran: A son born at night

A son born at night Dari: One born during a period of excess cold

One born during a period of excess cold Fari: One with a fair complexion

One with a fair complexion Faruq: A person who distinguishes the truth from falsehood

A person who distinguishes the truth from falsehood Faisal: A decisive person

A decisive person Fuad: My heart

My heart Gaddo: An inheritor

An inheritor Gambo: A son born after twins

A son born after twins Gowon: A rainmaker

A rainmaker Guntau: A short man

Names starting with the letters H to K

Choosing a name with a meaning that resonates with you is crucial as it becomes your child's identity for the rest of their lives.

Hana: A child born in a family while they are mourning a family member

A child born in a family while they are mourning a family member Hassan: The first boy in a set of twins

The first boy in a set of twins Hussain: The second boy in a set of twins

The second boy in a set of twins Habib: The beloved one

The beloved one Hadi: A calm person

A calm person Hafiz: A guardian or protector

A guardian or protector Hamzah: A lion

A lion Hankurau: An extremely patient husband

An extremely patient husband Imam: A leader

A leader Jalil: The exalted one

The exalted one Jamal: Beauty and grace

Beauty and grace Jariri: One who was extremely thin at the time of birth

One who was extremely thin at the time of birth Jibril: An archangel

An archangel Jigo: An only son born in a family of girls, so he is their leader

An only son born in a family of girls, so he is their leader Jika: The grandson of a person

The grandson of a person Kadad’e: One born after his parents have been barren for years before he was born

One born after his parents have been barren for years before he was born Kasuwa: A male child born on market day

A male child born on market day Kulau: The most loved male child in a family

The most loved male child in a family Korau: One born when his mother was divorced

Names starting with the letters M and N

If you are looking for a meaningful name starting with the letters M and N, check out the options below.

Maidawa: A child born in a season when his father harvested plentiful bundles of Guinea-corn

A child born in a season when his father harvested plentiful bundles of Guinea-corn Maifari: One born during the drought season

One born during the drought season Maigero: A child born in a season when his father harvested abundant bundles of Millet stalks

A child born in a season when his father harvested abundant bundles of Millet stalks Maikasuwa: A trader or a merchant

A trader or a merchant Maikudi: A rich or wealthy person

A rich or wealthy person Mailahiya: A calm and easygoing person in the community

A calm and easygoing person in the community Maiwake: A child born in a season when his father harvested a lot of beans

A child born in a season when his father harvested a lot of beans Makao: A child born when it was raining cats and dogs

A child born when it was raining cats and dogs Nahantsi: Born at dawn

Born at dawn Nagoma: The tenth male child in a family

The tenth male child in a family Nagona: One born at the farm

One born at the farm Nomau: A child born during the farming season

Names starting with the letters R to Z

Here are names starting with the letters R to Z for your little boy.

Rago: A ram

A ram Rashidi: A rightly guided and mature person with true faith

A rightly guided and mature person with true faith Sarki: One who bears a king's name in a kingdom

One who bears a king's name in a kingdom Shibkau: A child born during the sowing season

A child born during the sowing season Tahir: A pure person

A pure person Tanko: A brother to female children in a family

A brother to female children in a family Tanimu: A boy born on Litinnin or Monday

A boy born on Litinnin or Monday Tawaye: A brother to a twin.

A brother to a twin. Tunau: One born after his mother took a long time before she conceived another pregnancy

One born after his mother took a long time before she conceived another pregnancy Umar: A lifetime

A lifetime Usman: A companion

A companion Yarima: A prince

A prince Yohance: Yahweh is gracious or merciful

Hausa names for girls

Choosing what to call your child can be daunting, especially if you do not wish to follow your community's naming system. Fortunately, there are many Hausa girl names to choose from, and we hope you find the perfect one for your little girl.

Female Hausa names starting with the letters A to E

Here are cute girl names starting with the first five letters of the alphabet.

Abarta: A female child born after her siblings had all died

A female child born after her siblings had all died A'isha: Alive or prosperous

Alive or prosperous Alheri: The charitable one

The charitable one Akilah: A clever or bright girl

A clever or bright girl Aminah: Safe, secure, and protected

Safe, secure, and protected Anaca: Friendly and flowery

Friendly and flowery Anaya: God has shown favour

God has shown favour Araga: A remaining daughter in a household after her siblings pass away

A remaining daughter in a household after her siblings pass away Asabe: Born on a Saturday

Born on a Saturday Asma'u: Loftier or a more eminent person

Loftier or a more eminent person Atikah: Clear or pure

Clear or pure Aunika: A sweet face

A sweet face Deloo: The first girl born after three boys

The first girl born after three boys Dena: A bright ornament

A bright ornament Djamila: A peaceful woman

A peaceful woman Dura: A well-fed girl

A well-fed girl Elham: An inspiring person

Female Hausa names starting with the letters F to J

Check out these lovely names starting with the letters F to J. Some of them are common in Arabic and Swahili communities.

Fa'idah: Benefit or advantage

Benefit or advantage Fa'iqah: An excellent person or one who surpasses expectations

An excellent person or one who surpasses expectations Fa'izah: The victorious one

The victorious one Faɗimatu: Premature child

Premature child Fara: A joyful person or the cause for rejoicing

A joyful person or the cause for rejoicing Fatima: One who abstains

One who abstains Gamila: A gorgeous woman

A gorgeous woman Gimbiya: A princess

A princess Habibah: A beloved child

A beloved child Hakuri: A wife who is extremely patient with people in her community

A wife who is extremely patient with people in her community Halimah: A gentle person

A gentle person Hamidah: An appreciative person

An appreciative person Hasana: A beautiful girl

A beautiful girl Hira: A chatty girl

A chatty girl Iesha: One who is alive

One who is alive Iman: Faith or belief

Faith or belief Jamilah: A beautiful, elegant, and graceful girl

A beautiful, elegant, and graceful girl Jummai: Born on a Friday

Hausa girl names starting with the letters K to N

Your precious girl deserves a name that reflects her nature and character. Check out some amazing options below.

Kadada: A daughter born of related couples

A daughter born of related couples Kamaria: The moon

The moon Kando: The first daughter born in a family of three to four male children

The first daughter born in a family of three to four male children Kayra: A peaceful and unique girl

A peaceful and unique girl Kubra: A great or senior person

A great or senior person Kuluwa: A daughter who is the most loved in a family

A daughter who is the most loved in a family Kyauta: Gift or present

Gift or present Kyawo: A beautiful girl

A beautiful girl Ladi: Born on a Sunday

Born on a Sunday Latifah: A kind, gentle, or refined woman

A kind, gentle, or refined woman Lubabah: Innermost essence

Innermost essence Mansurah: A victorious woman

A victorious woman Maimuna: The fortunate or blessed one

The fortunate or blessed one Nabilah: A noble or magnanimous woman

A noble or magnanimous woman Nafisah: A precious and delicate gem

A precious and delicate gem Na'imah: Enjoying God's bounty

Enjoying God's bounty Nissi: The beloved one

Hausa girl names starting with the letters R to S

Here are names starting with the letters R to S for your baby.

Rabi'ah: The fourth child

The fourth child Rahmah: A kind and compassionate person

A kind and compassionate person Rashidah: A rightly-guided woman

A rightly-guided woman Safiyah: Pure or serene

Pure or serene Sakinah: Tranquility or peace of mind

Tranquility or peace of mind Salimah: A safe, sound, and healthy woman

A safe, sound, and healthy woman Samirah: A jovial companion

A jovial companion Samu: A female child born after the parent has long been waiting for childbirth

A female child born after the parent has long been waiting for childbirth Samukelisiwe: We have received a gift

We have received a gift Sarauniya: A queen

A queen Shekara: A child who makes a year in her mother's womb before she was to birth

A child who makes a year in her mother's womb before she was to birth Shukriyah: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Sumayyah: A proper name

Hausa girl names starting with the letters T to Z

Check out these fantastic names starting with the letters T to Z.

Talatu: Born on a Saturday

Born on a Saturday Tanoma: Born during the farming season

Born during the farming season Tsakani: A middle birth in a family

A middle birth in a family Uwani: My mother

My mother Yada: A female born after the passing away of siblings but with a tradition

A female born after the passing away of siblings but with a tradition Yatsohi: A daughter born to old parents

A daughter born to old parents Zahrah: A flower, blossom, or splendour

A flower, blossom, or splendour Zakiyyah: Pure and chaste

Pure and chaste Zaytun: Translates to olive

Translates to olive Zubaydah: A radiant woman or the cream of the crop

Which country speaks Hausa?

Hausa people can be found in Niger and Nigeria. About half of Niger's population comes from this community, while the Hausa people make up about a fifth of Nigeria's population.

What is the Hausa religion?

Most people from this community are devout Muslims. They believe in Allah and in Muhammad as his prophet.

How do you say hello in Hausa?

You say Sannu when saying hello in this language. You should stress the first syllable of this word.

Have you been looking for Hausa names to give to your son or daughter? We hope you find a perfect fit from the list above.

