Alaafin of Oyo's children and wives: Interesting facts and pictures

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, commonly known as the Alaafin of Oyo, was the longest reigning Yorubaland monarch, having held the position for 52 years. He passed away in April 2022, aged 83 years. Besides his extensive reign, the Alaafin was well known for his numerous wives and children. Alaafin of Oyo's children are reportedly more than 20, while his wives were allegedly 18.

In Yoruba, the Alaafin title means 'the Owner of the Palace.' The Alaafin was the ruler/emperor of the ancient Oyo Empire and the present-day Oyo town.

Alaafin of Oyo's children and wives

Here is a look at the late monarch's wives and children

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Oyo’s wives

How many wives did the Alaafin of Oyo have? The late Alaafin of Oyo reportedly had 18 wives. They are known as Olori, which is a title of honour within the chieftaincy system of the Yorubas, which means queen consort or princess consort. Here is a look at the 12 known wives of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Olori Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi (first wife)

Olori Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi

Olori Chioma Adeyemi

Olori Damilola Adeyemi

Olori Folashade Adeyemi

Olori Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi

Olori Moji Anuoluwapo Adeyemi

Olori Mujidat Adeyemi

Olori Omobolanle Adeyemi

Olori Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi

Olori Rukayat Adeyemi

Olori Roheemat Olabimpe Adeyemi

The names and details of the six remaining wives are barely known.

Alaafin of Oyo's children

how many children did the Alaafin of Oyo have? The exact number of Alaafin of Oyo's children remains unclear to date, with various sources quoting different figures. Most sources estimate the number to be over 20. The children were born to some of his wives, and all carry the prince and princess titles.

Here is a look at the children of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Abisoye Adeyemi

Abisoye is best known by his nickname, MC Loyo. He is the Alaafin of Oyo's first child and the first contender to the throne. He studied at the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo and currently works at the Nigerian Customs Department. How old is the Alaafin of Oyo's first child? While not much is known about the Alaafin of Oyo's first son's age, he is reportedly in his early sixties, given that the second son is in his late fifties.

Babatunde Israel Adeyemi

This Alaafin of Oyo's second-born son graduated from Uthman-Dan-Fodio University in Sokoto. He is a certified lawyer by profession. Currently, Babatunde is in his fifties, working as a pastor and as part of Oodu'a Investment Ltd. Babatunde has a wife known as Omolara, who is the Justice at the High Court of Oyo state.

Folashade Adeyemi

The Alaafin of Oyo's most famous daughter received higher education in the United States. She is the CEO of Arewa House of Culture. In addition, Foloshade is involved in politics and is the current leader of women in Oyo.

Segun Adeyemi

Segun graduated from the University of Ibadan and has a degree in Political Science. Up until recently, he was employed at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, where he worked in the Administration Department.

Taibat Adeyemi-Agaba

Taibat grew up in America and attended City College in Los Angeles. She has at least ten years of experience working as a social worker. She recently moved back to Nigeria and has been running her own business.

Jumoke Adeoye-Adeyemi

Not much is known about Jumoke besides the fact that she studied at the University of Ilorin. She currently owns and runs a private business.

Adeleke Lukman Adeyemi

Adeleke has a master's degree in economics from a British university. He also studied at the University of Ilorin and got his first diploma. He is currently employed at First Bank as a financial consultant.

Adetutu Adeyemi-Aigbe

Adetutu has a bachelor's degree from the University of Ilorin. She also acquired her master's degree from a university in the United Kingdom. Adetutu was the Commissioner for Culture during Governor Ajimobi's term in Oyo State.

Fatimoh Adeyemi

Fatimoh has spent most of her life in the US and still lives there to date. She graduated from the State University of Texas with a Literature degree. She is a social worker by profession.

Akeem Adeyemi

Prince Akeem is quite famous among Nigerian people. He has a degree in Geology from the University of Benin and is a member of the All-Progressive Congress party. He was once the Chairman of the Atiba Local Government.

Adetona Adeyemi

Adetona' Tillaman' Adeyemi is a popular Nigerian musician. He studied music at a UK college and was recently appointed to the post of Youth Musical Ambassador.

Rukayat Adeyemi

Rukayat studied Accounting at a Canadian university and currently works as an audit consultant.

Adetoun Adeyemi-Atunwa

Adetoun graduated from the University of Ife and currently runs a legal practice.

Adebayo Adeyemi

Popularly known as Bambino, Adebayo has a degree in Philosophy and Media Studies from a university in London. He currently works as a photographer in the UK and runs his own photo studio.

Adebisi Aminat Adeyemi

Adebisi Is currently pursuing a master's degree at the same institution. In addition to receiving higher education, Adebisi has also achieved success in the form of her makeup store, AMEF Beauty store. The hugely popular beauty store is in Ibadan at Ajoke Plaza.

Adeteju Rukayat Adeyemi

After receiving a degree from Bowen University in Iwo, Adejetu decided to pursue a master's degree at the University of Ilorin. She is involved in media relations and currently holds a position at the College of Education in Oyo.

Kehinde Adeyimika Adeyemi

Kehinde works at Fisolak Global Resources Ltd.

Taiwo Adeyemi

He is the youngest of the Alaafin of Oyo's sons. Taiwo works in Oyo state at the National Examination Council.

Adedoja Adeyemi

This is the Alaafin of Oyo's youngest daughter. She is currently enrolled at the Osun State University and pursuing her bachelor's degree in International Studies and History.

Who is the Alaafin?

The name Alaafin loosely translates to 'the man/owner of the Palace' in Yoruba and is the name for the emperor of the Oyo empire. Even though the empire now mostly exists in the history books and in Yoruba people's hearts, it is still an important traditional post.

When did the Oba Lamidi Adeyemi become Alaafin?

Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi the Third occupied the seat of the Alaafin of Oyo from 1970 to 2022. This made him the longest-serving Oyo monarch in history.

Who is the first son of the Alaafin of Oyo?

Abisoye Adeyemi, best known by his nickname, MC Loyo, is the late Alaafin's first son. He is also the first contender to the throne.

How old was the Alaafin of Oyo when he died?

The renowned Yoruba monarch was 83 years old at the time of his demise in April 2022.

Who is the Alaafin of Oyo's white son?

Some people keen on the Oyo monarch's affairs have noticed that one of the late Alaafin's sons is white. Not much is known about his mother's descent. Still, he speaks perfect Yoruba like most of the Alaafin's children.

The exact number of Alaafin of Oyo's children and wives remains unclear. Still, it is well known that he had numerous wives, sons, and daughters. The Alaafin title is not as significant today as it was decades ago but still carries a lot of relevance to the Yoruba people of Oyo.

