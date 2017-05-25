Are you planning to apply for a science course and don't know if the course is offered in Nigeria? Have you been looking for a well-compiled list of science courses in Nigerian universities? Today is your lucky day!

More information about the courses listed below can be found in the current JAMB brochure. Note that not all universities in Nigeria offer all of these courses.

Therefore, make sure you check the JAMB brochure for more information about the admission requirements and the courses offered by different institutions.

Here is the complete list of all the courses under science faculties in various Nigerian universities.

Science courses in Nigerian universities

We have prepared the list of science courses in alphabetical order.

A

Agricultural Extension

Agronomy

Animal Science

Animal Breeding and Genetics

Animal Nutrition

Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology

Animal Physiology

Animal Production

Animal Production and Fisheries

Animal Production and Health

Animal Production and Health Service

Animal Science

Animal Science and Fisheries

Animal Science and Fisheries Management

Animal Science and Range Management

Animal Science and Technology

Animal and Environmental Biology

Animal Biology and Environment

Anthropology (Biological)

Applied Microbiology

Applied Biochemistry

Applied Biology

Applied Biology and Biochemistry

Applied Biology and Biotechnology

Applied Botany

Applied Chemistry

Applied Ecology

Applied Geology

Applied Geophysics

Applied Mathematics with Statistics

Applied Microbiology and Brewing

Applied statistics

Applied Zoology

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Archaeology

Archaeology (Single Honour)

Artificial intelligence

B

Bio-Informatics

Biochemistry

Biodiversity Conservation and Utilization

Biological Science(s)

Biology

Biotechnology

Botany

Botany and Ecological Studies

Botany and Microbiology

Building Technology

C

Cell Biology and Genetics

Chemical Sciences

Chemical and Industrial Chemistry

Chemistry

Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry

Cognitive Science

Communication and Wireless Technology

Communications Technology

Computational Analysis

Computer and Economics

Computer and Mathematics

Computer Information and Communication Science

Computer Sci. with Islamic Religion

Computer Science

Computer Science and Accounting

Computer Science and Informatics

Computer Science and Information Science

Computer Science and Mathematics

Computer Science with Economics

Computer Sciences and Information Technology

Computer with Electronics

Computer with Statistics

Conservation Biology

Crop Science

Cyber Security Science

E

Earth Science

Ecology

Ecology and Environmental Studies

Electronics

Electronics and Computer Technology

Energy and Petroleum Studies

Energy Studies

Engineering Physics

Environmental Biology

Environmental Biology and Fisheries

Environmental Management

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Environmental Science

Environmental Science and Technology

Exercise and Sport Science

F

Fisheries

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Fisheries and Aquatic Biology

Food Science and Technology

Fisheries and Aquatic Environment Management

Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management

Fisheries and Wildlife Management

Fisheries Management

Fisheries Technology

Forensic Science

G

Genetics and Bio-Technology

Geography

Geography and Environmental Management

Geography and Geosciences

Geography and Planning

Geological Sciences

Geology

Geology and Earth Sciences

Geology and Exploration Geophysics

Geology and Geo-Physics

Geology and Mineral Science

Geology and Mineral Sciences

Geology and mining

Geology and Petroleum Studies

Geology/Regional Planning

Geophysics

Geosciences

H

Hardware and Networking

Home Science, Nutrition and Dietetics

Human Biology

I

Industrial and Environmental Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics and Applied Statistics

Industrial Mathematics and Computer

Industrial Microbiology

Industrial Physics

Industrial Physics and Applied Geophysics

Industrial Physics/Electronics/IT Application

Industrial Physics and Renewable Energy

Information and Communication Science

Information and Communication Technology

Information Science

Information Science and Media Studies

Information Technology

L

Laboratory Technology

Library and Information Science

Livestock Production Technology

M

Management Information System

Management software Development

Marine Biology

Marine Biology and Fishery

Marine Environmental Science

Marine Science and Technology

Mathematical Sciences

Mathematics

Mathematics and Economics

Mathematics and Geography

Mathematics and Statistics

Mathematics with Computer Science

Mathematics with Management Sciences

Mathematics with Physics

Mathematics with Statistics

Mathematics and Computer Science

Mathematics and Statistics

Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science

Medical Laboratory Science

Medical Laboratory Technology

Meteorology

Microbiology

Microbiology and Biotechnology

Microbiology and Industrial Biotechnology

Molecular Biology

N

Natural and Environmental Science

Natural and Environmental Studies

Natural Ecosystem Science and Management

O

Oceanography

Operations Research

Optometry

Organisational and Industrial Psychology

P

Parasitology and Entomology

Petrol-Chemistry

Petroleum Chemistry

Physical Sciences

Physics

Physics and Applied Physics

Physics and Computer Electronics

Physics Electronics

Physics Engineering

Physics Science

Physics with Electronics

Physics and Astrology

Physics and Computational Modelling

Physics and Computer Science

Physics and Industrial Physics

Physics and Material Science

Physics and Solar Energy

Plant Biology

Plant Breeding and Seed Science

Plant Breeding and Seed Technology

Plant Physiology and Crop Production

Plant Science

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Plant Science and Crop Production

Plant Science and Forestry

Plant Science and Microbiology

Project Management

Pure and Industrial Chemistry

Pure Physics

Pure & Applied Biology

Pure and Applied Chemistry

Pure and Applied Mathematics

Pure and Applied Physics

Pure/Industrial Physics

S

Science Laboratory Technology

Software Development

Soil Science

Soil Science and Environmental Management

Soil Science and Land Agro-Climatology

Soil Science and Land Management

Soil Science Management

Sport Science

Statistics

Statistics and Biometrics

Statistics and Computer Science

Statistics and Demography

Surveying and Geo Informatics

T

Telecommunication and Wireless Technology

Telecommunication Management

Telecommunication Science

Textile Science and Technology

Transport Management

V

Veterinary Science

W

Water Resources and Agro-meteorology

Water Resources Management

Wildlife Eco-Tourism

Wildlife Management

Wood Science

Z

Zoology

Zoology and Animal Systematics

Zoology and Aquaculture

Zoology and Environmental Biology

What are the best science courses in Nigeria?

Some of the best science courses in Nigeria include the following:

Industrial Chemistry Science Laboratory Technology Biochemistry Pharmacy Industrial Physics Computer Science Microbiology Pure and Applied Mathematics Geology Nursing Science Physics with Electronics Biotechnology

What are the easiest science courses in Nigeria?

Here are some of the easiest science courses that you can study in Nigeria:

Zoology Chemistry Telecommunication Science Textile Science and Technology Veterinary Science Animal Science Microbiology Botany and Ecological Studies Soil Science Science Laboratory Technology

We hope that this list of science courses in Nigeria has been helpful. If you would like to get more information about any of these courses, please refer to the latest JAMB brochure.

