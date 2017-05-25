List of science courses in Nigerian universities (2022)
Are you planning to apply for a science course and don't know if the course is offered in Nigeria? Have you been looking for a well-compiled list of science courses in Nigerian universities? Today is your lucky day!
More information about the courses listed below can be found in the current JAMB brochure. Note that not all universities in Nigeria offer all of these courses.
Therefore, make sure you check the JAMB brochure for more information about the admission requirements and the courses offered by different institutions.
Here is the complete list of all the courses under science faculties in various Nigerian universities.
Science courses in Nigerian universities
We have prepared the list of science courses in alphabetical order.
A
- Agricultural Extension
- Agronomy
- Animal Science
- Animal Breeding and Genetics
- Animal Nutrition
- Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology
- Animal Physiology
- Animal Production
- Animal Production and Fisheries
- Animal Production and Health
- Animal Production and Health Service
- Animal Science
- Animal Science and Fisheries
- Animal Science and Fisheries Management
- Animal Science and Range Management
- Animal Science and Technology
- Animal and Environmental Biology
- Animal Biology and Environment
- Anthropology (Biological)
- Applied Microbiology
- Applied Biochemistry
- Applied Biology
- Applied Biology and Biochemistry
- Applied Biology and Biotechnology
- Applied Botany
- Applied Chemistry
- Applied Ecology
- Applied Geology
- Applied Geophysics
- Applied Mathematics with Statistics
- Applied Microbiology and Brewing
- Applied statistics
- Applied Zoology
- Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
- Archaeology
- Archaeology (Single Honour)
- Artificial intelligence
B
- Bio-Informatics
- Biochemistry
- Biodiversity Conservation and Utilization
- Biological Science(s)
- Biology
- Biotechnology
- Botany
- Botany and Ecological Studies
- Botany and Microbiology
- Building Technology
C
- Cell Biology and Genetics
- Chemical Sciences
- Chemical and Industrial Chemistry
- Chemistry
- Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry
- Cognitive Science
- Communication and Wireless Technology
- Communications Technology
- Computational Analysis
- Computer and Economics
- Computer and Mathematics
- Computer Information and Communication Science
- Computer Sci. with Islamic Religion
- Computer Science
- Computer Science and Accounting
- Computer Science and Informatics
- Computer Science and Information Science
- Computer Science and Mathematics
- Computer Science with Economics
- Computer Sciences and Information Technology
- Computer with Electronics
- Computer with Statistics
- Conservation Biology
- Crop Science
- Cyber Security Science
E
- Earth Science
- Ecology
- Ecology and Environmental Studies
- Electronics
- Electronics and Computer Technology
- Energy and Petroleum Studies
- Energy Studies
- Engineering Physics
- Environmental Biology
- Environmental Biology and Fisheries
- Environmental Management
- Environmental Management and Toxicology
- Environmental Science
- Environmental Science and Technology
- Exercise and Sport Science
F
- Fisheries
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Fisheries and Aquatic Biology
- Food Science and Technology
- Fisheries and Aquatic Environment Management
- Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management
- Fisheries and Wildlife Management
- Fisheries Management
- Fisheries Technology
- Forensic Science
G
- Genetics and Bio-Technology
- Geography
- Geography and Environmental Management
- Geography and Geosciences
- Geography and Planning
- Geological Sciences
- Geology
- Geology and Earth Sciences
- Geology and Exploration Geophysics
- Geology and Geo-Physics
- Geology and Mineral Science
- Geology and Mineral Sciences
- Geology and mining
- Geology and Petroleum Studies
- Geology/Regional Planning
- Geophysics
- Geosciences
H
- Hardware and Networking
- Home Science, Nutrition and Dietetics
- Human Biology
I
- Industrial and Environmental Chemistry
- Industrial Chemistry
- Industrial Mathematics
- Industrial Mathematics and Applied Statistics
- Industrial Mathematics and Computer
- Industrial Microbiology
- Industrial Physics
- Industrial Physics and Applied Geophysics
- Industrial Physics/Electronics/IT Application
- Industrial Physics and Renewable Energy
- Information and Communication Science
- Information and Communication Technology
- Information Science
- Information Science and Media Studies
- Information Technology
L
- Laboratory Technology
- Library and Information Science
- Livestock Production Technology
M
- Management Information System
- Management software Development
- Marine Biology
- Marine Biology and Fishery
- Marine Environmental Science
- Marine Science and Technology
- Mathematical Sciences
- Mathematics
- Mathematics and Economics
- Mathematics and Geography
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Mathematics with Computer Science
- Mathematics with Management Sciences
- Mathematics with Physics
- Mathematics with Statistics
- Mathematics and Computer Science
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Medical Laboratory Technology
- Meteorology
- Microbiology
- Microbiology and Biotechnology
- Microbiology and Industrial Biotechnology
- Molecular Biology
N
- Natural and Environmental Science
- Natural and Environmental Studies
- Natural Ecosystem Science and Management
O
- Oceanography
- Operations Research
- Optometry
- Organisational and Industrial Psychology
P
- Parasitology and Entomology
- Petrol-Chemistry
- Petroleum Chemistry
- Physical Sciences
- Physics
- Physics and Applied Physics
- Physics and Computer Electronics
- Physics Electronics
- Physics Engineering
- Physics Science
- Physics with Electronics
- Physics and Astrology
- Physics and Computational Modelling
- Physics and Computer Science
- Physics and Industrial Physics
- Physics and Material Science
- Physics and Solar Energy
- Plant Biology
- Plant Breeding and Seed Science
- Plant Breeding and Seed Technology
- Plant Physiology and Crop Production
- Plant Science
- Plant Science and Biotechnology
- Plant Science and Crop Production
- Plant Science and Forestry
- Plant Science and Microbiology
- Project Management
- Pure and Industrial Chemistry
- Pure Physics
- Pure & Applied Biology
- Pure and Applied Chemistry
- Pure and Applied Mathematics
- Pure and Applied Physics
- Pure/Industrial Physics
S
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Software Development
- Soil Science
- Soil Science and Environmental Management
- Soil Science and Land Agro-Climatology
- Soil Science and Land Management
- Soil Science Management
- Sport Science
- Statistics
- Statistics and Biometrics
- Statistics and Computer Science
- Statistics and Demography
- Surveying and Geo Informatics
T
- Telecommunication and Wireless Technology
- Telecommunication Management
- Telecommunication Science
- Textile Science and Technology
- Transport Management
V
- Veterinary Science
W
- Water Resources and Agro-meteorology
- Water Resources Management
- Wildlife Eco-Tourism
- Wildlife Management
- Wood Science
Z
- Zoology
- Zoology and Animal Systematics
- Zoology and Aquaculture
- Zoology and Environmental Biology
What are the best science courses in Nigeria?
Some of the best science courses in Nigeria include the following:
- Industrial Chemistry
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Biochemistry
- Pharmacy
- Industrial Physics
- Computer Science
- Microbiology
- Pure and Applied Mathematics
- Geology
- Nursing Science
- Physics with Electronics
- Biotechnology
What are the easiest science courses in Nigeria?
Here are some of the easiest science courses that you can study in Nigeria:
- Zoology
- Chemistry
- Telecommunication Science
- Textile Science and Technology
- Veterinary Science
- Animal Science
- Microbiology
- Botany and Ecological Studies
- Soil Science
- Science Laboratory Technology
We hope that this list of science courses in Nigeria has been helpful. If you would like to get more information about any of these courses, please refer to the latest JAMB brochure.
